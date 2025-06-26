Former Caldwell High School Coach Kip Crofts Charged With Sexual Abuse of a Minor
Coach and Former Teacher Arrested
A former teacher and football coach at Caldwell High School in Idaho was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 16, according to a report Idaho News 6.
Officers arrested Kip Crofts at his current job as a custodian with the City of Nampa on Wednesday, June 25, a Nampa Police Department (NPD) spokesperson said.
Investigation Originated in Caldwell
Authorities said the Caldwell Police Department in January asked NPD to handle a possible child sexual abuse case, which reportedly happened while Crofts was a teacher in Caldwell.
Crofts is booked into the Canyon County Jail.
Sexual abuse of a minor under 16 is a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
Extensive Coaching Background
Crofts was hired as Caldwell High School’s head varsity football coach in 2023.
According to a post from the Caldwell School District welcoming him on board, Crofts has more than 30 years of coaching experience and was a teacher for nearly three decades. He also played football for Boise State.
In addition, the Idaho Press has reported that Crofts also previously coached at Payette High School, Meridian High School, Bishop Kelly High School and Eagle High School.