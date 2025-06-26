High School

Former Caldwell High School Coach Kip Crofts Charged With Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Longtime Idaho football coach and ex-teacher Kip Crofts was arrested in Nampa and faces a felony charge stemming from an alleged incident during his time at Caldwell High School, according to KTVB

Coach and Former Teacher Arrested

A former teacher and football coach at Caldwell High School in Idaho was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual abuse of a child under 16, according to a report Idaho News 6.

Officers arrested Kip Crofts at his current job as a custodian with the City of Nampa on Wednesday, June 25, a Nampa Police Department (NPD) spokesperson said.

Investigation Originated in Caldwell

Authorities said the Caldwell Police Department in January asked NPD to handle a possible child sexual abuse case, which reportedly happened while Crofts was a teacher in Caldwell.

Crofts is booked into the Canyon County Jail.

Sexual abuse of a minor under 16 is a felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Extensive Coaching Background

Crofts was hired as Caldwell High School’s head varsity football coach in 2023.

According to a post from the Caldwell School District welcoming him on board, Crofts has more than 30 years of coaching experience and was a teacher for nearly three decades. He also played football for Boise State.

In addition, the Idaho Press has reported that Crofts also previously coached at Payette High School, Meridian High School, Bishop Kelly High School and Eagle High School.

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

