Former Idaho girls basketball coach charged with indecent exposure
According to a report by KMVT 11 News in Idaho, a former girls basketball coach at Declo High School has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure and disturbing the peace.
The incident occurred at a local Adam and Eve store in Twin Falls, Idaho, according to Twins Falls Police, and involves Cody Powers, who coached at Declo for the last two seasons. Prior to that, Powers spent seven seasons as the head coach at Raft Rivers High School.
KMVT reported that police identified Powers by a Magic Valley Basketball Club shirt he wore and police said that Powers confessed to the crime while being interviewed. The Cassia County School District declined a request for comment from KMVT, but did say that Powers is no longer employed by the school district.
