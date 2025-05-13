Idaho high school baseball playoff brackets: 2025 IHSAA state matchups and game times
Only four schools remain in the Idaho high school (IHSAA) state baseball playoffs - all in position to win a championship.
The final four begins Thursday - with Class 6A at Memorial Stadium in Garden City; Class 5A at Wolfe Field in Caldwell; Class 4A at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls; Class 3A at Rodeo Park in Nampa; and Class 2A at Church Field in Lewiston.
Three-time reigning Class 5A champion Owyhee just completed remarkable comeback at new-format 6A Super Regionals, capped by a 3-2 win over Eagle in final game of best-of-three finals on Saturday.
The 26-2 Storm play SIC rival Mountain View on Thursday in one state semifinals. They swept the Mavericks during the regular season. Coeur d'Alene meets Middleton in the other matchup.
Utah Valley signee Gage Haws is one of three seniors in the Owyhee lineup. leading the squad with three home runs and a .494 batting average.
