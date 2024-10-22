Idaho high school football computer rankings (10/22/2024)
Going into the final week of the regular season of Idaho high school football, High School on SI has published its new computer rankings for this week.
Eastern Idaho powerhouse Rigby remains in the top slot in the Class 6A computer rankings after a 49-39 win over Hillcrest on Friday - and concludes its league season at Thunder RIdge. Madison is back at No. 2, and 6A SIC leader Rocky Mountain, the classification's lone unbeaten, is at No.. 3.
Fresh off its 35-14 win over Highland, Skyline is the new leader in the Class 5A computer rankings. Lakeland is No. 2, followed by Boise powerhouse Bishop Kelly at No. 3.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Idaho football computer rankings, as of Oct. 21, 2024:
IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
