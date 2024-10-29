Idaho high school football computer rankings (10/29/2024)
Heading into the first round of the state playoffs of Idaho high school football, High School on SI has published its final computer rankings for this week.
Eastern Idaho powerhouse Rigby remains in the top slot in the Class 6A computer rankings after a 56-24 win over Thunder Ridge on Friday. As the East's No. 1 seed, the Trojans will have a first-round bye.
However, Madison - still at No. 2 in the 6A computer rankings - does play this week, hosting Capital in the opening round. 6A SIC champion Rocky Mountain, the classification's lone unbeaten, is at No.. 3 and will be off this week.
Fresh off its 34-14 win over Lewiston, Lakeland returns to No. 1 in the Class 5A computer rankings, followed by Skyline as No.2, and Boise powerhouse Bishop Kelly at No. 3.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Idaho football computer rankings, as of Oct. 28, 2024:
IDAHO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---