Idaho high school football computer rankings (10/8/2024)
After Week 7 of the Idaho high school football season, High School on SI has published its new computer rankings for this week.
Despite last week's bye, Madison keeps the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A computer rankings after a 6-0 start with all six wins over top 100 teams. But the Bobcats have a tough one this week - at Rigby.
Post Falls moved past Highland in the rankings at No. 2.
Bishop Kelly lost its one-week stranglehold atop the Class 5A computer rankings. Lakeland moved past the Knights at No. 1.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Idaho football computer rankings, as of Oct. 7, 2024:
