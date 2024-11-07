High School

Idaho high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Idaho high school football playoff brackets as Round 2 resumes this week

Butte County is Class 2A's top seed in the 2024 Idaho football playoffs.
The 2024 Idaho high school football playoffs continue this week as all six classifications will be in full swing for tournament action.

In the largest Class 6A classification, the top four seeds - Rocky MountainRigbyCoeur d'Alene and Eagle - will kick off their playoffs.

In Class 5A, every higher seed won in the first round except No. 7 Preston, which lost to 10th-seeded Blackfoot, 30-24. The Broncos will visit No. 2 seed Hillcrest in the state quarterfinals.

>>Idaho high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 IHSAA football playoffs.

2024 Idaho high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Idaho high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every IHSAA classification:

---

Class 6A

Quarterfinal matchups

Kuna vs. Rocky Mountain

7 p.m. Friday

Post Falls vs. Rigby

7 p.m. Friday

Middleton vs. Coeur d'Alene

7 p.m. Friday

Madison vs. Eagle

7 p.m. Friday

2024 IHSAA Class 6A football bracket

---

Class 5A

Quarterfinal matchups

Twin Falls vs. Skyline

3 p.m. Saturday

Minico vs. Bishop Kelly

7 p.m. Friday

Blackfoot vs. Hillcrest

7 p.m. Friday

Vallivue vs. Lakeland

7 p.m. Friday

2024 IHSAA Class 5A football bracket

---

Class 4A

Quarterfinal matchups

Snake River vs. Sugar-Salem

8:15 p.m. Friday

Fruitland vs. Kimberly

7 p.m. Friday

Buhl vs. Homedale

7 p.m. Friday

American Falls vs. Weiser

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 IHSAA Class 4A football bracket

---

2024 IHSAA Class 3A football bracket: Top-seeded Declo faces Nampa Christian

2024 IHSAA Class 2A football bracket: No. 1 seed Butte County hosts Rimrock.

2024 IHSAA Class 1A football bracket: Favorite Carey takes on Wallace.

---

