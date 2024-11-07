Idaho high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times
The 2024 Idaho high school football playoffs continue this week as all six classifications will be in full swing for tournament action.
In the largest Class 6A classification, the top four seeds - Rocky Mountain, Rigby, Coeur d'Alene and Eagle - will kick off their playoffs.
In Class 5A, every higher seed won in the first round except No. 7 Preston, which lost to 10th-seeded Blackfoot, 30-24. The Broncos will visit No. 2 seed Hillcrest in the state quarterfinals.
2024 Idaho high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Idaho high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every IHSAA classification:
Class 6A
Quarterfinal matchups
Kuna vs. Rocky Mountain
7 p.m. Friday
Post Falls vs. Rigby
7 p.m. Friday
Middleton vs. Coeur d'Alene
7 p.m. Friday
Madison vs. Eagle
7 p.m. Friday
2024 IHSAA Class 6A football bracket
Class 5A
Quarterfinal matchups
Twin Falls vs. Skyline
3 p.m. Saturday
Minico vs. Bishop Kelly
7 p.m. Friday
Blackfoot vs. Hillcrest
7 p.m. Friday
Vallivue vs. Lakeland
7 p.m. Friday
2024 IHSAA Class 5A football bracket
Class 4A
Quarterfinal matchups
Snake River vs. Sugar-Salem
8:15 p.m. Friday
Fruitland vs. Kimberly
7 p.m. Friday
Buhl vs. Homedale
7 p.m. Friday
American Falls vs. Weiser
1 p.m. Saturday
2024 IHSAA Class 4A football bracket
