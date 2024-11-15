Idaho (IHSAA) high school football playoff scores, live updates (11/15/2024)
The 2024 Idaho high school football season has hit Round 3 of the state playoffs - the final four of the brackets.
In Class 6A, top seeds Rocky Mountain, Rigby, Coeur d'Alene and Eagle are all still alive.
The big one comes Friday night in Meridian as the undefeated Grizzlies tangle with Rigby, which won Class 5A championships in 2019, 2021 and 2022. Austin Rovig has thrown for 2,127 yards and 27 touchdowns for Rocky Mountain, which will have to contend with the Trojans' efficient rushing attack.
And in Class 5A, reigning state champion Bishop Kelly was eliminated last week in the quarterfinals by Minico, which now meets top-seeded Skyline in the state semifinals.
You can follow all of the IHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Idaho High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Idaho high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.
---
IDAHO (IHSAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE IDAHO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
---
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Idaho high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
---
---