Idaho (IHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/10/2024)
The 2024 Idaho high school football season continues this week with several big matchups across the state this weekend, highlighted by a 6A Southeast Idaho Conference showdown.
Led by running back Bryce Dredge, undefeated Madison travels to perennial 6A SIC power Rigby on Friday night in a matchup of good rushing attacks.
You can follow all of the IHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Idaho High School Football Scoreboard.
Here's a guide to following all of the Idaho high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.
IDAHO (IHSAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE IDAHO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Idaho high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
