Idaho (IHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (10/17/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Idaho high school football scores from Week 9 of the 2024 season

Highland is always one of the teams to beat in 6A Southeast Idaho Conference football.
The 2024 Idaho high school football season has its share of remaining important games, including a non-league showdown that always seems to produce fireworks.

5A Skyline, led by one of the best multi-purpose players in the state in Zyan Crockett, takes on 6A Highland, who has exciting sophomore running back Cedric Mitchell fueling the offense. The game is Friday in Idaho Falls.

You can follow all of the IHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Idaho High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Idaho high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.

---

IDAHO (IHSAA) FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE IDAHO FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

---

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Idaho high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

---

---

