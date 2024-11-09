Idaho (IHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (11/8/2024)
The 2024 Idaho high school football season has hit Round 2 of the state playoffs - and every team is in action from here on out.
In Class 6A, top seeds Rocky Mountain, Rigby, Coeur d'Alene and Eagle all have quarterfinal home games. The intriguing matchup is Madison traveling to Eagle on Friday as two of the better running backs in the state - Madison's Bryce Dredge and Eagle's Noah Burnham - square off.
And in Class 5A, reigning state champion Bishop Kelly is in action, hosting Minico. Top-seeded Skyline hosts Twin Falls.
You can follow all of the IHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Idaho High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Idaho high school football action this weekend, including Friday night.
