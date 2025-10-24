Week 9 in Idaho High School Football Brings Conference Championship Battles, Playoff Crossovers
This is it — the final week of the high school football season in Idaho is upon us, and High School on SI Idaho will have all the scores you need in one place.
As teams jostle for league titles and playoff positioning Friday, here are five games to watch around the state.
No. 4 Timberline (7-1) at No. 3 Eagle (8-0)
These two heavyweights will meet for the 6A Southern Idaho Conference title tonight, with the Wolves playing for the first conference championship in program history and the chance to have homefield advantage through to the state final.
With the Mustangs, it’s pick your poison between senior QB Austin Ramsey (1,380 passing yards, 22 TDs) and RB Noah Burham (1,120 yards, 13 TDs). Meanwhile, Timberline rises and falls with senior dual-threat QB Jack Brant, who has 2,132 total yards and accounted for 31 touchdowns.
No. 10 Madison (5-3) at No. 8 Highland (6-2)
While both teams figure to be safely in the 6A playoff field, this game should have a big say in determining who gets to stay home in the first round versus who has to make a long bus ride to open the postseason.
The Rams ride their junior RB Cedric Mitchell, who has run for 753 yards and nine touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 391 yards and three scores. The Bobcats’ three losses this season have been by a combined six points to Hillcrest, Skyline and Rigby.
Owyhee (5-3) at Middleton (5-3)
The winner secures a spot in the 6A state playoffs, while the loser must sweat out what the MaxPreps rankings look like once the final weekend concludes to see if they get one of three at-large spots in the field.
Both teams have spent time this season in the High School on SI Idaho Top 15, so this figures to be an even battle. For the Storm, the game plan is simple — find a way to slow Vikings senior RB Jake Perez (1,220 yards, 11 touchdowns).
Ridgevue (6-2) at Skyview (2-6)
The Warhawks have never been to the postseason, and a win over Skyview would guarantee them the No. 2 seed out of the 5A SIC and a first-round home game. Junior QB Hunter Schmittel has led their charge this fall, throwing for 1,528 yards and 19 touchdowns with just three touchdowns while also running for 246 yards and four scores.
Twin Falls (6-2) at Minico (6-2)
The 5A Great Basin Conference title comes down to this matchup, with the Bruins making the 45-mile drive east on I-84 to tackle the Spartans, who wrested the title from Twin Falls last year thanks to a 7-6 win. Dual-threat senior QB Ty Hess (1,869 total yards, 25 TDs) leads the Bruins attack that trails only No. 1 Bishop Kelly in points per game (39.8).