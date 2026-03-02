Hampshire Wins Illinois Girls Wrestling State Title Without an Individual Champion
Over the weekend the fifth ever Girl’s Wrestling State Championships were held in Illinois at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. In an odd twist, Hampshire claimed the team title without any individual champions over second-place Lockport Township, whose sole champ, Claudia Heeney (135 pounds) was doing it for the third time.
Lockport Township's Claudia Heeney and Kaneland's Angelina Gochis Each Win Their Third Titles
Heeney wasn’t alone in that circle as Kaneland’s No. 4 Angelina Gochis made her third stop atop the podium in three tries. Heeney was a freshman runner-up so her mark on history will stop at three. Gochis, however, is a junior and will return next year with the goal of joining another Angelina, Cassioppi, as the only four-time Illinois state champs.
“I was very happy to win and look forward to an opportunity to get a fourth state title, sharing that with one of my good friends, Angelina Cassioppi,” said Gochis.
Gochis spent just over six minutes on the mat while compiling the three technical falls that propelled her into the finals to face No. 20 Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Hampshire). Gochis couldn’t keep the bonus point machine rolling but did author a strong 9-3 decision that was powered by three takedowns.
“Amelia and I know each other well,” Gochis elaborated. “We have practiced many years together and competed many times against each other. I felt going into the finals match she would do her best to not hand fight with me and try to get me to take a bad shot. So, my game plan was to just stay patient and very disciplined, getting to my scoring when there were opportunities to do so.”
Gochis completed the season with a 31-2 record. The only blemishes came in a fourth place showing at the Women of Ironman in early December. The sophomore title came with a 36-0 record. The freshman gold was propped up by a 10-1 record versus girls and an overall record of 47-5 that included matches against boys.
“I felt some pressure to three-peat because most people expect me to always win but I was very confident because I’ve wrestled all those girls in the past and performed well against them,” Gochis added. “I was just taking one match at a time, controlling my anxious nerves and felt really confident prior to every match.”
Heeney Dominates in Her Charge to the 135-Pound Title
Heeney used a pin to slam the door shut on Schaumburg’s Sharon Olorunfemi. Heeney threw two pins and a tech fall on the brackets as she made her move to the finals.
Another young lady, No. 11 Chloe Skiles (Roxana), threw her name into the realm of possible four-time champs after completing her title run by sticking Leyden’s Zoey Dodgers in 41 seconds. The sophomore is now two-for-two in state supremacies earned.
At 125, A Pair of Top 10 Nationally Ranked Wrestlers Battled in the Final
Two top ten girls in the country met in the 125-pound final with No. 9 Ariella Dobin (Glenbard North) reconnecting with No. 10 Rain Scott (Oak Forest). They met at the Hawk Invitational with Dobin winning 9-2. Scott reversed the curse with a 6-3 overtime win at their sectional tournament. The one that mattered the most would go the way of Dobin, 10-5, allowing her to best last year’s runner-up ending.
Glenbard North Was the Only School with Two Individual Champions
Glenbard North was the only outfit that gathered more than one gold as Keagan Edwards ascended to the highest position at 130 pounds when she blanked Bartlett’s Lilly White, 7-0.
Molina edges Thrush in Another Clash of Nationally Ranked Wrestlers
Another nationally ranked clash went down at 235 pounds when No. 8 Phoenix Molina strolled out to oppose No, 20 Juliana Thrush (Ottawa Township). There wasn’t much scoring in this one, but Molina did enough to move up from last year’s bronze position with a 2-0 win.
Other Gold Medal Winners
South Elgin’s No. 30 Allison Garbacz was fourth as a freshman and took her sophomore campaign to the next level by decking Freeburg’s Grace Stratton in the 155-pound final, 3:44.
An undefeated freshman from Hope Academy, Demetria Griffin, rocked the 115-pound bracket with her outstanding effort. Griffin does not appear in our national ratings but that will change after she took down two who are on the list, No. 23 Zoe Dempsey (Lincoln Way Central) and No. 24 Stella Piazza (Hampshire).
Dempsey was handled in the semis with an 8-6 count. Piazza was on the receiving end of a dream crushing fall at the 5:39 mark. Griffin finished the year with a 23-0 record.
Other champions were Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter (100 pounds), Glenbard East’s Nadiia Shymkiv (105), Sycamore’s Ema Durst (140 pounds), Cumberland’s Natalie Beaumont (145), Central’s Payton Temple (170 pounds), and Rock Island’ Courtney Walls (190).
In addition to Piazza and Nidelea-Polanin, Samantha Diehl also landed in second place for Hampshire. Annabelle Mueller was fifth at 105 pounds.
Team Scores (Top 10)
1-Hampshire 86
2-Lockport Township 65.5
3-Oak Forest 49
4-Roxana 45
5-Schaumburg 42
6-Dekalb 41
7-Lincoln Way Central 40.5
8-Sycamore 37.5
9-Kelly 35
10-Glenbard North 33
Individual Results
100-Pounds
1st Place Match
Janiah Slaughter (Huntley) 37-2, Sr. over Alexandra Sebek (Oak Forest) 33-1, Sr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
Alex Gregorio-Perez (DeKalb) 40-4, Sr. over Madelyn Murphy (Roxana) 25-7, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
Lily Enos (Batavia) 41-5, Sr. over Riley Kongkaeow (Round Lake) 22-6, Sr. (MD 14-2)
105-Pounds
1st Place Match
Nadiia Shymkiv (Lombard (Glenbard East)) 39-3, Sr. over Charlotte Nold (Arlington Heights (St. Viator)) 20-2, Fr. (SV-1 2-1)
3rd Place Match
Saya Hongmoungkhoune (Rockford (East)) 28-2, So. over Larisza Gomez Guevara (DeKalb) 42-8, Fr. (Dec 10-8)
5th Place Match
Annabelle Mueller (Hampshire) 40-7, Fr. over Emma Rogers (Edwardsville (H.S.)) 34-9, So. (TF-1.5 4:52 (15-0))
110-Pounds
1st Place Match
Chloe Skiles (Roxana) 29-1, So. over Zoey Dodgers (Franklin Park-Northlake (Leyden)) 32-1, Jr. (Fall 0:41)
3rd Place Match
Blair Grennan (Sterling (Newman Central Catholic)) 37-3, Jr. over Valeria Pesantes (Elk Grove Village (E.G.)) 26-5, Sr. (Fall 0:28)
5th Place Match
Jade Hardee (Tinley Park (Andrew)) 44-8, So. over Sunny Aitzemkour (Winnetka (New Trier)) 36-8, Jr. (Fall 0:32)
115-Pounds
1st Place Match
Demetria Griffin (Chicago (C. Hope Academy)) 23-0, Fr. over Stella Piazza (Hampshire) 28-2, Fr. (Fall 5:39)
3rd Place Match
Zoe Dempsey (New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)) 49-3, Sr. over Annalee Aarseth (Crystal Lake (South)) 29-5, Jr. (Fall 1:23)
5th Place Match
Rilynn Younker (Litchfield) 39-13, Jr. over Yazmine Garcia (Chicago (Kelly)) 31-9, So. (MD 14-4)
120-Pounds
1st Place Match
Angelina Gochis (Maple Park (Kaneland)) 31-2, Jr. over Amelia Nidelea-Polanin (Hampshire) 25-1, Jr. (Dec 9-3)
3rd Place Match
Lydia King (Geneseo) 47-7, Jr. over Nina Nesci (Burbank (St. Laurence)) 39-3, Fr. (Fall 3:14)
5th Place Match
Karolina Konopka (Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)) 44-5, Jr. over Ava Enright (Chicago (Marist)) 40-10, Jr. (Fall 3:12)
125-Pounds
1st Place Match
Ariella Dobin (Northbrook (Glenbrook North)) 39-1, Jr. over Rain Scott (Oak Forest) 21-2, Fr. (Dec 10-5)
3rd Place Match
Mary Minogue (Libertyville) 16-3, Jr. over Charlie Dolan (Elmhurst (York)) 33-4, Jr. (Fall 0:47)
5th Place Match
Yariah Shaw (Danville (H.S.)) 19-2, Fr. over Molly O`Connor (Lemont (H.S.)) 44-12, Sr. (Fall 3:21)
130-Pounds
1st Place Match
Keagan Edwards (Carol Stream (Glenbard North)) 51-4, Sr. over Lilly White (Bartlett) 39-4, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
Catherine Diehl (West Chicago (Wheaton Academy)) 40-5, Fr. over Sydney Cannon (Mt. Zion) 41-2, Sr. (MD 15-3)
5th Place Match
Jasmine Zavaleta (Hoffman Estates (Conant)) 40-9, Sr. over Madison Heneks (Machesney Park (Harlem)) 33-11, Fr. (Fall 0:48)
135-Pounds
1st Place Match
Claudia Heeney (Lockport (Twp.)) 42-3, Sr. over Sharon Olorunfemi (Schaumburg (H.S.)) 41-7, Jr. (Fall 2:34)
3rd Place Match
Karina Lojowski (Lincolnshire (Stevenson)) 39-4, Sr. over Michelle Naftzger (Erie) 35-6, Sr. (MD 13-2)
5th Place Match
Izabel Barrera (Joliet (Central)) 37-6, Sr. over Avery Crouch (Dwight) 31-4, So. (Dec 9-3)
140-Pounds
1st Place Match
Ema Durst (Sycamore (H.S.)) 35-1, Jr. over Isabella Miller (Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)) 27-5, Sr. (Fall 1:50)
3rd Place Match
Alketa Picari (Aurora (Metea Valley)) 52-6, Jr. over Ezra Rodriguez (Minooka) 43-6, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
5th Place Match
Tyanna Jackson (Gurnee (Warren)) 44-4, So. over Sasha Johnson (Antioch) 42-12, Jr. (Fall 1:14)
145-Pounds
1st Place Match
Natalie Beaumont (Toledo (Cumberland)) 24-1, Sr. over Giancarla Garduno (Chicago (St. Ignatius)) 29-3, Jr. (Dec 15-10)
3rd Place Match
Natalie Corona (McHenry) 39-1, Sr. over Eila Barbour (Chicago (Lane)) 36-7, Fr. (Fall 2:31)
5th Place Match
Ella Giertuga (New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central)) 40-9, Jr. over Leann Cory (Collinsville) 44-7, Jr. (M. For.)
155-Pounds
1st Place Match
Allison Garbacz (South Elgin) 42-0, So. over Grace Stratton (Freeburg) 40-2, Sr. (Fall 3:44)
3rd Place Match
Callie Carr (Darien (Hinsdale South)) 39-2, Sr. over Taylor Owens (Fithian (Oakwood)) 20-7, Sr. (TF-1.5 3:08 (21-2))
5th Place Match
Cait Jones (Crystal Lake (Central)) 24-6, Sr. over Melissa Nance (Country Club Hills (Hillcrest)) 28-13, Jr. (Fall 0:42)
170-Pounds
1st Place Match
Payton Temple (Clifton (Central)) 38-0, Jr. over Sara Martinez Lopera (Chicago (Kelly)) 34-5, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
3rd Place Match
Anali Wilson (Berwyn-Cicero (Morton)) 43-4, Jr. over Kira Thompson (O`Fallon (H.S.)) 14-4, So. (Fall 2:46)
5th Place Match
Layla Spann (Plainfield (South)) 48-2, So. over Caliyah Campbell (Oak Park (O.P.-River Forest)) 26-9, Sr. (Dec 9-7)
190-Pounds
1st Place Match
Courtney Walls (Rock Island (H.S.)) 33-0, Jr. over Samantha Diehl (Hampshire) 39-4, So. (MD 9-0)
3rd Place Match
Nadia Razzak (Schaumburg (H.S.)) 47-3, Sr. over Sophie Kelner (Lockport (Twp.)) 43-12, Sr. (Fall 4:29)
5th Place Match
Kimyra Patrick (Plainfield (South)) 46-7, Fr. over Kendra Hayden (Flossmoor (Homewood-F.)) 34-16, So. (Dec 7-2)
235-Pounds
1st Place Match
Phoenix Molina (Tolono (Unity)) 38-0, Sr. over Juliana Thrush (Ottawa (Twp.)) 31-5, Sr. (Dec 2-0)
3rd Place Match
Rebekah Ramirez (Lockport (Twp.)) 43-6, Jr. over Jasmine Rene (Wheeling) 37-3, Sr. (Dec 11-6)
5th Place Match
Lilly Disanto (Urbana (H.S.)) 44-9, Sr. over Jasmine Enriquez (Sycamore (H.S.)) 34-8, Jr. (Fall 4:31)