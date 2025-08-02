High School On SI Illinois High School Football Preseason State Rankings
No matter the classification, Illinois high school football continues to produce powerhouse programs and elite individual talent. As the 2025 season approaches, the chase for state titles and bragging rights is wide open—though a familiar face sits at the top.
From multi-time defending champions to rising programs loaded with future college stars, this year's Illinois preseason high school football rankings spotlight the teams best positioned for championship runs.
With depth, experience and elite playmakers spread across all classes, here is where the Top 25 programs in Illinois will being the 2025 high school football season.
1. East St. Louis Flyers
Last season: 13-1; No. 1 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Flyers have played in the last five Class 6A title games, winning three and falling to Cary-Grove in both 2021 and 2023. They play a national nonconference schedule that makes them well-prepared for the IHSA playoffs. A newcomer to watch: five-star junior running back Myron Johnson-Cook, who transferred in from DeSoto (Texas).
2. Loyola Ramblers
Last season: 11-3; No. 2 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The three-time defending Class 8A champion Ramblers are looking to become the first team in Illinois history to win four straight titles in the state's largest class. As usual, there are some key pieces to replace. But keep an eye on the sophomore pitch-and-catch duo of quarterback Matthew Lee and receiver Jordan McKinley. Both have Wisconsin offers.
3. Mount Carmel Caravan
Last season: 11-3; No. 3 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Caravan move up to Class 8A after winning the past three 7A titles. They have more top-end talent than any program in the state, led by seniors Claude Mpouma, an offensive lineman committed to Nebraska; Braeden Jones (DL, USC) and Joey Quinn (edge, Vanderbilt). The junior class features top prospects in receiver Quentin Burrell, cornerback Tavares Harrington and linebacker Roman Igwebuike, while defensive lineman Caleb Tucker and receiver Marshaun Thornton are national recruits as sophomores.
4. Lincoln-Way East Griffins
Last season: 12-1; No. 4 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Griffins are the gold standard for public-school football in the Chicago area, averaging 10 wins a year across the program's 24 seasons. They have lost just two regular-season games since 2017 and have an elite passing game featuring USC-bound quarterback Jonas Williams and receivers Blaise LaVista and Jayden Cawthon. Edge Jacob Alexander, an Illinois commit, leads the defense.
5. Maine South Hawks
Last season: 8-4; No. 17 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Hawks will go as far as strong-armed lefty quarterback Jameson Purcell can take them. Despite not taking over as the starter till Week 4 last fall, the Indiana commit passed for 2,572 yards and 30 touchdowns before the Hawks were eliminated by eventual 8A champ Loyola in the quarterfinals. There's plenty of experience on defense with the likes of cornerback Santino Bernabei (Illinois State), linebackers Gavin Smith and Nick Hanchigian, and tackle Dean Arvanitis.
6. Downers Grove North Trojans
Last season: 10-2; No. 16 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
Quarterback Owen Lansu, a Minnesota commit, already has reached 3,000 career passing yards and 30 TDs. He's one of three Power Four recruits for the Trojans, who hope to reach their second Class 7A title game in three seasons. Tight end/defensive end Will Vala is committed to Illinois, while defensive lineman Aiden Solecki is a Purdue commit. Other proven vets include receiver/defensive back Oliver Thulin, defensive back/running back Caden Chiarelli and linebacker Joe Lasota.
7. Nazareth Roadrunners
Last season: 12-2; No. 6 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
After winning the last three Class 5A titles, the Roadrunners will move up to 6A. Logan Malachuk, the IHSA career record-holder with 11,190 passing yards, has graduated but the cupboard is far from bare. Fourteen starters return, including receivers Jake Cestone (Illinois State) and Trenton Walker, who has an Iowa State offer; and defensive linemen Luke Injaychock and Chris Kasky, who both have multiple Power Four offers.
8. Batavia Bulldogs
Last season: 12-2; No. 9 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
Junior Michael Vander Luitgaren is ready for his first full season as the Bulldogs' starting quarterback after an eye-opening playoff run to the Class 7A title game. He passed for 390 yards in a 55-34 loss to Mount Carmel and had 1,154 passing yards and 13 TDs just in the postseason. Batavia, which has one title and two runner-up finishes in 7A since 2017, could wind up in 6A this season.
9. York Dukes
Last season: 11-3; No. 5 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Dukes have been eliminated three years in a row by eventual Class 8A champ Loyola, twice in the semifinals and last year in the title game. Speedy quarterback Bruno Massel, who will be a receiver at Indiana, will be tough to replace. But running back Henry Duda is one of 11 starters back and there is experience back on the offensive line with Costa Kampas, Camden Sievwright and Jack Whar.
10. Brother Rice Crusaders
Last season: 6-4
After a couple up-and-down years by their standards, the Crusaders are aiming to make some noise in the rugged CCL/ESCC Blue and the Class 7A playoffs. Defensive tackle King Liggins (Illinois), quarterback CJ Gray (Army), cornerback Emeir White (South Dakota State) and receiver Jovan Green Jr. (South Dakota State) are Division I commits, while defensive tackle Brayden Parks, running back Jameson Davis, edge/receiver Kameron McGee and tight end Jack McNamara are top prospects.
11. Marist RedHawks
Last season: 9-2; No. 14 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The RedHawks went from 4-5 in 2023 to 9-2 and a 24-20 loss to eventual champ Loyola in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs last year. Only four starters return, but second-year coach Mike Fitzgerald's track record at York and here suggest Marist will be a tough out again. The strength is the offensive line with 6-7, 350-pound Purdue recruit Rico Schrieber, 6-5, 250-pound New Mexico commit Danzel Newell and 5-11, 265-pound Dan Mahoney leading the way.
12. Warren Warriors
Last season: 7-5
Senior back Aaron Stewart ran for 2,475 yards in 12 games last year and is a nationally ranked wrestler who looks to pursue both sports at Illinois. Jordan Ellis, who had multiple Division I offers, and Vic Drake are back to anchor the offensive line. Senior defensive back Chris McBride, another Division I prospect, is among seven returning starters on defense. Also watch sophomore defensive lineman Kaden Millbrooks.
13. Fremd Vikings
Last season: 9-2; No. 19 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
A pair of Northwestern recruits – quarterback Johnny O'Brien and offensive lineman Owen Jakubczak — are back to lead the Vikings, who lost by three to Naperville Central in the Class 8A second round last season. O'Brien completed 70% of his passes a year ago for 3,442 yards and 39 touchdowns.
14. Cary-Grove Trojans
Last season: 12-1; No. 11 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
When the Trojans have an elite fullback, they're one of the top teams in Class 6A with three titles since 2018. Logan Abrams was that guy during Cary-Grove's 2023 championship run. He was slowed by a foot injury last season, but came back to win a pair of state track-and-field medals as a thrower in the spring and will be a headache for opposing defenses this fall.
15. Normal Ironmen
Last season: 10-2; No. 18 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Ironmen have emerged as one of the state's top Class 7A programs, reaching the semifinals in 2023 and pushing eventual champ Mount Carmel to the limit before falling 52-49 in the quarterfinals last season. Linemen Kelan Augstin and Damarion Gardner, along with linebacker Colton LeCompte, are impact defenders.
16. Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers
Last season: 10-4; No. 10 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Hilltoppers remain one of the best of the best in Illinois football with 14 state titles along with Class 5A runner-up finishes to Nazareth each of the past two years. Navy recruit Ian Campbell, a 6-2, 240-pound defensive lineman, had a combined 16 sacks and tackles for loss last season.
17. Geneva Vikings
Last season: 12-2; No. 8 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Vikings rode the passing of Tony Chahino (3,761 total yards, 55 TDs) to the Class 6A final last fall. He's gone, as is lead back Michael Rumoro, but nine starters return from the second state finalist in program history. Bennett Konkey averaged 18 yards per catch, while Nick Elliot and Cameron Zieglar are big, experienced offensive linemen. Dylan Reyes and Dane Turner both had five interceptions last season and are back to help lead the defense.
18. St. Rita Mustangs
Last season: 10-3; No. 13 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
Thirteen starters return from a team whose only losses were to state champions — two to Mount Carmel and one to Loyola. Quarterback Stephen Armbruster, receivers Walter Jones and Donovan Evans, and running back Brandon Johnson Jr. give the Mustangs experience at the offensive skill positions.
19. St. Francis Spartans
Last season: 10-3; No. 12 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Spartans have reached three straight semifinals and were eliminated by eventual 5A champ Nazareth each of the past two seasons. Wisconsin commit Zach Washington, a receiver who also returned five kicks for touchdowns last season. is one of the state's more dynamic talents. The roster also features three more Division I recruits: offensive lineman Brady Hill (San Diego State), slotback Dario Milivojevic (Southern Illinois) and defensive lineman Jaylen Torres (Lindenwood).
20. Fenwick Friars
Last season: 8-3
Elite defensive lineman Nate Marshall has moved on to Michigan, but 13 starters are back for the Friars. Quarterback Tommy Thies (Miami of Ohio) and kicker/punter Noah Sur (Northwestern) are FBS recruits, while defensive back Jack Thies and cornerback Josh Morgan hold multiple Division I offers.
21. Montini Catholic Friars
Last season: 12-2; No. 23 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Broncos move up to Class 4A after winning their seventh state title — and first since 2016 — in 3A last season. Thirteen starters are back, including nine on offense, and there is speed across the roster. Quarterback Israel Abrams, a 6-4 junior, has multiple Big Ten and SEC offers. Junior Santino Tenuta is a returning two-way starter at halfback and linebacker.
22. St. Charles North North Stars
Last season: 9-2
The North Stars return 18 starters from a 9-2 team that lost to eventual champ Mount Carmel in the Class 7A second round. The headliner is Keaton Reinke, a Northwestern-bound receiver who caught 80 passes for 1,218 yards and 16 TDs last season. He also had passing and kick return scores.
23. Hersey Huskies
Last season: 6-4
Two-way starter Brandon Jenkins, an Ohio commit, did a little bit of everything last season with 1,865 all-purpose yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. With quarterback Colton Gumino off to UCLA, 6-4 junior Jake Nawrot steps in as the starter. His offers include Purdue. Senior tackle Jack Nolan, another Division I prospect, anchors the offensive line.
24. Palatine Pirates
Last season: 8-2
Illinois commit Tony Balanganayi, a 6-4, 260-pound senior, is a force on both lines for the Pirates. Another FBS recruit is 6-4 edge Evan Downer, who is committed to Ball State.
25. Richards Bulldogs
Last season: 11-2; No. 20 in the Final 2024 Illinois High School on SI Football State Rankings
The Bulldogs have 14 starters back from a team that lost to eventual champ East St. Louis in the Class 6A semifinals. Among those with Division I offers: defensive backs Ahmad Buchanan and Jaiden Henry along with offensive lineman Josh Valenzuela.