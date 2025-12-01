IC Catholic Dominates 34th Moore-Prettyman-Dunn Invitational as Nationally Ranked Stars Shine
With snow blanketing parts of Illinois on Saturday, there were tournament cancelations happening all around the state on the first weekend of action, but the 34th Moore-Prettyman-Dunn Invitational at Barrington High School was able to hold its second day of competition with Elmhurst’s IC Catholic claiming the team title comfortably over Fox Lake’s Grant, 367-244.
IC Catholic is rated as the No. 1 2A team by Illinois Matmen with Grant being No. 16 in the 3A Division. Loyola Academy was third with 216.5 points followed by the hosts in fourth with 202.5.
Kelly and Cumbee Deliver Statement Wins
Both of IC Catholic’s champions are nationally ranked with 175-pounder Brody Kelly coming in at No. 14 in the latest national rankings by High School on SI, while Max Cumbee is an honorable mention entry at 132 pounds.
If the bouts were wrestled in weight order, Kelly posted the first fall of the final round when he stuck Wheaton North’s Ryan Rosch in the middle of the match, 2:45. Rosh is ranked seventh in 3A at 150-pounds by Illinois Matmen. Cumbee and Kelly are top rated in Illinois at their weights and Cumbee took out Barrington’s Ryan Dorn (No. 5 in 3A), 7-1, for his gold.
IC Catholic’s Depth Overwhelms the Field
Four Knights finished as runners-up, Drew Murante (113 pounds), Aiden Arnett (157), Foley Calcagno (215 pounds), and Anthony Sebastian (285).
Two who are ranked No. 1 in the 2A Division placed third, Sammy Murante (126 pounds) and Frank Nitti (144). Also securing bronze were Jacob Alvarez (150 pounds) and Joey Pontrelli (165). Other IC Catholic Grapplers adding to that monstrous point total were fourth place finishing Mike Bird (106 pounds) and Jack Hanrahan, who was fifth at 138.
Loyola Academy Leads the Tournament With 3 Champions
The Loyola Academy may have finished a distant third, but they led the field with their three champs, the most of any squad. Topping the podium for the Ramblers were:
- Niko Odiotti (113 pounds)
- James Hemmila (150)
- Kai Calcutt (215 pounds)
Odiotti and Calcutt appear in our national rankings.
Odiotti is ranked 16th by us at 106 pounds and is parked in the No. 1 spot of the 3A rankings at 106 pounds in Illinois as well, so it seems his foray to 113 pounds may be a temporary early season thing because Illinois Matmen is plugged into their state’s happening quite well. If they have him at 106, then it’s likely he will be there sooner than later.
Odiotti endured a close bout with Drew Murante (ICC) arriving at a 4-2 final count. Murante is not ranked as a different Knight is listed in the 3A state rankings, at No. 1 nonetheless - Dominic Pasquale. Calcutt, who is ranked second in the country and handled an IC Catholic wrestler of his own, Calcagno (No. 3 in the 2A rankings), 10-4. Hemmila blanked Glenbard West’s Vince Tortoriello with an 8-0 major decision.
Grant Produces Two Champions and Big Upsets
Grant’s two titlists were Vince Jasinski (144 pounds) and Casey Gipson (190). Jasinski is another wrestler who is up in weight from where we both have him slated (132 pounds). Jasinski is an honorable mention for us and No. 3 on IM’s 3A list. Jasinski put up a 9-1 major decision of Central’s Nicholas Marchese in the finals. Gipson registered the second pin of the championship round, 3:52, over Hersey’s Grant Moga.
Lyons’ Griff Powell Scores Ranked Upset at 138
Lyons’ Griff Powell provided an upset at 138 pounds when he downed Grant’s Erik Rodriguez, 6-3. It was an upset according to the Illinois rankings, but not ours, as Rodriguez holds the No. 1 position in 3A with Powell placed at No. 6. Our national ratings have Powell in the honorable mention section, while Rodriguez does not appear in our report.
Providence Catholic’s Justus Heeg Shows Why He’s No. 5 in the Nation
The 157-pound final gave us a showdown of two numbers with Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic) being No. 1 at 157 in the 2A class and IC Catholic’s Arnett holding the that honor at 150 pounds. Heeg is ranked fifth in the nation and had little trouble with Arnett, working to a 13-4 major decision.
Belleville East’s Rulo Controls at 215
Belleville East’s No. 8 nationally, Johnathan Rulo (No. 1 in 3A) pitched a shutout against IC Catholic’s Sebastian (No. 3 in 2A0, 6-0, at 215 pounds.
Another nationally ranked champion was in a different weight than both publications suggest, Barrington’s Kaleb Pratt (No. 14 at 113 pounds nationally). Pratt kept one wall chart in house as he edged Hersey’s Oleksandr Havrylkiv, 1-0, to take the 126-pound crown. Illinois Matmen have Pratt as No. 3 in the 120-pound 3A rankings and Havrylkiv is No. 3 at this weight on the 3A list.
The other champs were Glenbard West’s Aidan Ortega (106 pounds), Buffalo Grove’s Mykola Shamray (120), and Hersey’s Frankie Tagoe (165 pounds).
Champions by Weight Class
- 106: Aidan Ortega (Glenbard West)
- 113: Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy)
- 120: Mykola Shamray (Buffalo Grove)
- 126: Kaleb Pratt (Barrington)
- 132: Max Cumbee (IC Catholic)
- 138: Griff Powell (Lyons)
- 144: Vince Jasinski (Grant)
- 150: James Hemmila (Loyola)
- 157: Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic)
- 165: Frankie Tagoe (Hersey)
- 175: Brody Kelly (IC Catholic)
- 190: Casey Gipson (Grant)
- 215: Kai Calcutt (Loyola)285: Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East)
Results
106-Pounds
1st Place Match
Aidan Ortega (Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)) 4-0, Jr. over Jeremiah Arroyo-McMullan (Chicago (Lane)) 4-1, Sr. (Dec 13-11)
3rd Place Match
Dominic DeMarco (Grayslake (Central)) 4-1, Fr. over Mike Bird (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 2-2, So. (Dec 10-8)
5th Place Match
Quentin Williams (Wilmette (Loyola Academy)) 5-1, Sr. over Brady Myatt (Fox Lake (Grant)) 4-2, So. (Dec 3-2)
7th Place Match
Stefan Vihrov (Lincolnshire (Stevenson)) 5-2, Fr. over Cole Lemberg (New Lenox (Providence Catholic)) 3-3, Fr. (Fall 0:41)
113-Pounds
1st Place Match
Niko Odiotti (Wilmette (Loyola Academy)) 4-0, So. over Drew Murante (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 3-1, So. (Dec 4-2)
3rd Place Match
Daniel Berdich (Lincolnshire (Stevenson)) 3-1, So. over Vince DeMarco (Grayslake (Central)) 2-2, Jr. (Fall 3:28)
5th Place Match
Nathan Ortiz (New Lenox (Providence Catholic)) 5-1, So. over Larry Quirk (Fox Lake (Grant)) 4-2, Sr. (Fall 0:38)
7th Place Match
Nick Murdock-Schey (Joliet (West)) 4-2, Sr. over Jason Smith (Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais)) 4-2, Jr. (DFF)
120-Pounds
1st Place Match
Mykola Shamray (Buffalo Grove) 4-0, So. over Jayce Glauser (Fox Lake (Grant)) 3-1, So. (MD 10-2)
3rd Place Match
Griffin Heeney (New Lenox (Providence Catholic)) 4-1, Fr. over Tanner Stone (Downers Grove (South)) 3-2, So. (Fall 3:00)
5th Place Match
Cole Anselmi (Arlington Heights (Hersey)) 4-1, Jr. over Daniel Myint (Wilmette (Loyola Academy)) 5-1, So. (DFF)
7th Place Match
Nicholas Ruiz (Wauconda) 3-2, Sr. over Matthew Blanke (Barrington) 4-2, So. (DFF)
126-Pounds
1st Place Match
Kaleb Pratt (Barrington) 5-0, Jr. over Oleksandr Havrylkiv (Arlington Heights (Hersey)) 4-1, So. (Dec 1-0)
3rd Place Match
Sammy Murante (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 4-1, Sr. over Saul Rameriz (Barrington) 3-2, Sr. (Dec 8-1)
5th Place Match
Dalton Lilledahl (St. Charles (Francis Howell)) 5-1, Sr. over Max Mandac (New Lenox (Providence Catholic)) 4-2, So. (Dec 8-3)
7th Place Match
Ismael Chaidez (Lombard (Glenbard East)) 4-2, Sr. over Jakob Crandall (Joliet (West)) 3-3, Sr. (Dec 10-4)
132-Pounds
1st Place Match
Max Cumbee (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 5-0, Jr. over Ryan Dorn (Barrington) 4-1, Jr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
Shawn Kogan (Lincolnshire (Stevenson)) 4-1, Sr. over Gavin Pardilla (Wilmette (Loyola Academy)) 3-2, Sr. (MD 10-1)
5th Place Match
Jadon Dinwiddie (Downers Grove (South)) 4-1, Jr. over Nathan Duffield (Aurora (Waubonsie Valley)) 5-1, Sr. (DFF)
7th Place Match
Brandon Carbone (Crystal Lake (Central)) 4-2, Jr. over Enrique Garcia (Algonquin (Jacobs)) 3-3, So. (For.)
138-Pounds
1st Place Match
Griff Powell (LaGrange (Lyons)) 5-0, Sr. over Erik Rodriguez (Fox Lake (Grant)) 4-1, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
Tommy Banas (New Lenox (Providence Catholic)) 4-1, Jr. over Mikey Polyakov (Lincolnshire (Stevenson)) 3-2, Jr. (MD 14-6)
5th Place Match
Jack Hanrahan (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 5-1, Fr. over Sean Volf (Plainfield (South)) 4-2, Jr. (Fall 1:54)
7th Place Match
Owen Floral (Grayslake (Central)) 4-2, So. over Evan Madiol (Wheaton (North)) 4-3, Sr. (Fall 2:41)
144-Pounds
1st Place Match
Vince Jasinski (Fox Lake (Grant)) 5-0, Sr. over Nicholas Marchese (Crystal Lake (Central)) 4-1, Jr. (MD 9-1)
3rd Place Match
Frank Nitti (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 4-1, Sr. over Jimmy Whitaker (Barrington) 3-2, Sr. (Dec 7-5)
5th Place Match
Valentin Vihrov (Lincolnshire (Stevenson)) 5-1, Sr. over Luke Banas (New Lenox (Providence Catholic)) 4-2, So. (Fall 1:00)
7th Place Match
Alejandro Aranda (Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)) 4-2, Sr. over Nolan Variano (Arlington Heights (Hersey)) 3-3, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:36 (17-1))
150-Pounds
1st Place Match
James Hemmila (Wilmette (Loyola Academy)) 5-0, Sr. over Vince Tortoriello (Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)) 4-1, Sr. (MD 8-0)
3rd Place Match
Jacob Alvarez (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 3-1, So. over Coehn Weber (Joliet (West)) 3-1, Jr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
Jesse Nunez-Garcia (LaGrange (Lyons)) 5-1, So. over Aric Abbott (Hampshire) 4-1, Sr. (DFF)
7th Place Match
Andrew Langas (Wheaton (North)) 4-2, Sr. over Warren Nash (Grayslake (Central)) 3-2, Sr. (DFF)
157-Pounds
1st Place Match
Justus Heeg (New Lenox (Providence Catholic)) 5-0, So. over Aiden Arnett (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 4-1, So. (MD 13-4)
3rd Place Match
Daniel Blanke (Barrington) 4-1, Jr. over Brian Hart (Wauconda) 3-2, Jr. (Fall 1:31)
5th Place Match
Danny Malan (Wilmette (Loyola Academy)) 5-1, Sr. over Jondelle Malunay (Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)) 5-2, Sr. (MD 16-3)
7th Place Match
Jay Doherty (Wheaton (North)) 4-2, Jr. over Ethan Banda (Mundelein (H.S.)) 3-2, Sr. (DFF)
165-Pounds
1st Place Match
Frankie Tagoe (Arlington Heights (Hersey)) 5-0, Sr. over Jackson Hanselman (Elmhurst (York)) 4-1, Sr. (Dec 10-6)
3rd Place Match
Joey Pontrelli (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 4-1, Jr. over Julian Flores (Wheaton (North)) 3-2, Sr. (SV-1 10-9)
5th Place Match
Michael Vincic (Mundelein (H.S.)) 5-1, Sr. over Aiden Brown (Joliet (West)) 4-1, Sr. (DFF)
7th Place Match
Tallis Taylor (Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)) 4-2, Jr. over Pierce Adams (Libertyville) 3-3, Sr. (MD 21-8)
175-Pounds
1st Place Match
Brody Kelly (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 5-0, Sr. over Ryan Rosch (Wheaton (North)) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 2:45)
3rd Place Match
Brody McKenna (Wauconda) 4-1, Jr. over Sam Cushman (Barrington) 3-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 3:14 (16-1))
5th Place Match
Ameer Khalil (New Lenox (Providence Catholic)) 6-1, Fr. over Aaden Arroyo (Fox Lake (Grant)) 4-2, Jr. (Dec 7-2)
7th Place Match
Joshua Kotalik (Sandwich) 4-2, So. over Philip Boyko (Lincolnshire (Stevenson)) 3-3, Sr. (MD 14-5)
190-Pounds
Casey Gipson (Fox Lake (Grant)) 5-0, Sr. over Grant Moga (Arlington Heights (Hersey)) 4-1, Sr. (Fall 3:52)
3rd Place Match
Ty Sabin (Plainfield (Central)) 4-1, Sr. over Aaron Jafri (Barrington) 3-2, Sr. (Fall 3:22)
5th Place Match
James Scanio (Libertyville) 4-1, Jr. over Kayden Roach (Bradley (B.-Bourbonnais)) 5-1, Jr. (DFF)
7th Place Match
Gavin Payne (Mt. Prospect (Prospect)) 4-2, Sr. over Luke Wilhelm (LaGrange (Lyons)) 4-2, Sr. (DFF)
215-Pounds
1st Place Match
Kai Calcutt (Wilmette (Loyola Academy)) 5-0, Sr. over Foley Calcagno (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 4-1, Sr. (Dec 10-4)
3rd Place Match
Johnathan Slump (Arlington Heights (Hersey)) 4-1, Sr. over Carter Hintz (Hampshire) 3-0, Jr. (M. For.)
5th Place Match
Rocco DiCanio (Lake Zurich) 5-1, So. over Jacob Tyderek (Joliet (West)) 4-2, So. (Dec 7-1)
7th Place Match
Mason Bucon (Plainfield (South)) 4-2, Jr. over Matthew Longabaugh (Fox Lake (Grant)) 3-2, Jr. (DFF)
285-Pounds
1st Place Match
Jonathan Rulo (Belleville (East)) 4-0, Sr. over Anthony Sebastian (Elmhurst (IC Catholic)) 3-1, Jr. (Dec 6-0)
3rd Place Match
Knox Homola (Hampshire) 3-1, So. over Anthony Forst (Aurora (Waubonsie Valley)) 3-2, Jr. (MD 10-2)
5th Place Match
7th Place Match
Harrison Lacaeyse (Arlington Heights (Hersey)) 4-2, Sr. over Marc Tchapda (Glen Ellyn (Glenbard West)) 4-2, Sr. (DFF)