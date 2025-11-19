Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 19, 2025
Nazareth and unbeaten Montini Catholic each climbed two spots this week to join the Top 5 of the Illinois High School Football Top 25 state rankings.
Even bigger moves were made further down the rankings, as Oswego leapt 10 spots, to No. 11, after knocking off then-No. 5 Main South. In addition Lockport, St. Rita and Belvidere North joining the rankings with Lockport coming in at No. 12.
1. Mount Carmel (12-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way East 48-7
Up next: 8A, vs. Fremd, Nov. 22
Emmett Dowling passed for 395 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair to Quentin Burrell.
2. East St. Louis (9-3)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Simeon 49-0
Up next: 6A, at St. Laurence, Nov. 22
Reece Shanklin passed for two touchdowns and Ahmad Coleman ran for two scores.
3. Brother Rice (11-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. St. Charles North 42-18
Up next: 7A, vs. Downers Grove North, Nov. 22
Jaylin Green had 146 total yards and two touchdowns, while Jameson Davis ran for 110 yards and two TDs.
4. Nazareth (11-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Lake Zurich 24-21
Up next: 6A, vs. Fenwick, Nov. 22
Jackson Failla threw two touchdown passes in the final 2:36 as the Roadrunners rallied from a late 12-point deficit.
5. Montini Catholic (12-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Coal City, 35-0
Up next: 4A, vs. Morris, Nov. 22
Israel Abrams passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for a score. Santino Tenuta had three tackles for loss.
6. Fremd (11-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Bolingbrook 34-33
Up next: 8A, at Mount Carmel, Nov. 22
The Vikings rallied from a 14-0 deficit as Northwestern-bound quarterback Johnny O'Brien had 376 total yards and passed for two TDs.
7. Downers Grove North (10-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way West 28-10
Up next: 7A, at Brother Rice, Nov. 22
Minnesota commit Owen Lansu passed for 219 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.
8. Batavia (10-2)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Glenbard North 42-27
Up next: 7A, at St. Rita, Nov. 22
Michael Vander Luitgaren had 196 total yards and passed for four touchdowns.
9. Fenwick (9-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Burlington Central 49-21
Up next: 6A, at Nazareth, Nov. 22
Jake Thies had 19 carries for 249 yards and four touchdowns, while Jamen Williams was 17-of-20 passing for 314 yards and two scores.
10. Lincoln-Way East (9-3)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Lost to Mount Carmel 48-7
Up next: Season over
USC commit Jonas Williams set the state mark for career passing yards. Earlier in the season, he broke the state record for career passing touchdowns.
11. Oswego (10-2)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Maine South 24-21
Up next: 8A, vs. Lockport, Nov. 22
Mariano Velasco caught two touchdown passes and had a 41-yard pick-six as the Panthers rallied from a 14-0 deficit.
12. Lockport (9-3)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Barrington 35-0
Up next: at Oswego, Nov. 22
Brendan Mecher ran for 131 yards and three TDs, while Darrell McCullough returned a blocked punt 54 yards for a score.
13. Providence Catholic (9-3)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Washington 39-6
Up next: 5A, vs. Oak Forest, Nov. 22
Broden Mackert hadf 10 carries for 158 yards and two TDs, including an 80-yarder. Dominic Vita threw for 200 yards and a score.
14. St. Francis (9-3)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. King 44-14
Up next: 5A, at Belvidere North, Nov. 22
Brock Phillip was 10-of-11 passing for 126 yards and two TDs, all in the first half.
15. Maine South (10-2)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Oswego 24-21
Up next: 8A, Season over
Indiana commit Jameson Purcell threw for 327 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.
16. St. Rita (8-4)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Hersey 56-42
Up next: 7A, vs. Batavia, Nov. 22
Steven Armbruster was 9-of-10 passing for 272 yards with four total TDs and Walter Jones had four catches for 185 yards and two scores.
17. Barrington (10-2)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to Lockport 35-0
Up next: Season over
The Broncos, who came in averaging 41 points a game, were shut out for the first time since Week 1 of 2021.
18. St. Charles North (10-2)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to Brother Rice 42-18
Up next: Season over
Northwestern commit Keaton Reinke had nine catches for 141 yards and a TD.
19. Bolingbrook (9-3)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Fremd 34-33
Up next: Season over
TJ Lewis and Tyson Ward combined for 315 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
20. Hersey (9-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Lost to St. Rita 56-42
Up next: Season over
Jake Nawrot passed for 319 yards and four TDs, while Ohio commit Brandon Jenkins scored four touchdowns.
21. Lincoln-Way West (10-2)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Lost to Downers Grove North 28-10
Up next: Season over
Grant Tustin ran for a TD and Zach Hermanson kicked his 12th field goal of the season.
22. Warren (9-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Season over
23. Glenbard West (9-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Season over
24. Carmel (8-3)
Previous ranking: 24
Season over
25. Belvidere North (12-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Cary-Grove 17-10
Up next: 5A, vs. St. Francis, Nov. 22
Jackson Johnson had a 91-yard scoop-and-score, while Andrew Bucci had a 71-yard touchdown to Nathan Alexander on the Blue Thunder's lone pass attempt.