Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 19, 2025

Nazareth and unbeaten Montini rise into the top five, while Lockport, St. Rita and Belvidere North join the rankings

Oswego made a major more in the Illinois Top 25 state rankings, going from No. 21 to No. 11 after a 24-21 win over Main South.
Oswego made a major more in the Illinois Top 25 state rankings, going from No. 21 to No. 11 after a 24-21 win over Main South.

Nazareth and unbeaten Montini Catholic each climbed two spots this week to join the Top 5 of the Illinois High School Football Top 25 state rankings.

Even bigger moves were made further down the rankings, as Oswego leapt 10 spots, to No. 11, after knocking off then-No. 5 Main South. In addition Lockport, St. Rita and Belvidere North joining the rankings with Lockport coming in at No. 12.

1. Mount Carmel (12-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way East 48-7

Up next: 8A, vs. Fremd, Nov. 22

Emmett Dowling passed for 395 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair to Quentin Burrell.

2. East St. Louis (9-3)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Simeon 49-0

Up next: 6A, at St. Laurence, Nov. 22

Reece Shanklin passed for two touchdowns and Ahmad Coleman ran for two scores.

3. Brother Rice (11-1)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. St. Charles North 42-18

Up next: 7A, vs. Downers Grove North, Nov. 22

Jaylin Green had 146 total yards and two touchdowns, while Jameson Davis ran for 110 yards and two TDs.

4. Nazareth (11-1)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Lake Zurich 24-21

Up next: 6A, vs. Fenwick, Nov. 22

Jackson Failla threw two touchdown passes in the final 2:36 as the Roadrunners rallied from a late 12-point deficit.

5. Montini Catholic (12-0)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. Coal City, 35-0

Up next: 4A, vs. Morris, Nov. 22

Israel Abrams passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for a score. Santino Tenuta had three tackles for loss.

6. Fremd (11-1)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Def. Bolingbrook 34-33

Up next: 8A, at Mount Carmel, Nov. 22

The Vikings rallied from a 14-0 deficit as Northwestern-bound quarterback Johnny O'Brien had 376 total yards and passed for two TDs.

7. Downers Grove North (10-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way West 28-10

Up next: 7A, at Brother Rice, Nov. 22

Minnesota commit Owen Lansu passed for 219 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.

8. Batavia (10-2)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Glenbard North 42-27

Up next: 7A, at St. Rita, Nov. 22

Michael Vander Luitgaren had 196 total yards and passed for four touchdowns.

9. Fenwick (9-3)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Burlington Central 49-21

Up next: 6A, at Nazareth, Nov. 22

Jake Thies had 19 carries for 249 yards and four touchdowns, while Jamen Williams was 17-of-20 passing for 314 yards and two scores.

10. Lincoln-Way East (9-3)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Lost to Mount Carmel 48-7

Up next: Season over

USC commit Jonas Williams set the state mark for career passing yards. Earlier in the season, he broke the state record for career passing touchdowns.

11. Oswego (10-2)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Maine South 24-21

Up next: 8A, vs. Lockport, Nov. 22

Mariano Velasco caught two touchdown passes and had a 41-yard pick-six as the Panthers rallied from a 14-0 deficit.

12. Lockport (9-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Barrington 35-0

Up next: at Oswego, Nov. 22

Brendan Mecher ran for 131 yards and three TDs, while Darrell McCullough returned a blocked punt 54 yards for a score.

13. Providence Catholic (9-3)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. Washington 39-6

Up next: 5A, vs. Oak Forest, Nov. 22

Broden Mackert hadf 10 carries for 158 yards and two TDs, including an 80-yarder. Dominic Vita threw for 200 yards and a score.

14. St. Francis (9-3)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. King 44-14

Up next: 5A, at Belvidere North, Nov. 22

Brock Phillip was 10-of-11 passing for 126 yards and two TDs, all in the first half.

15. Maine South (10-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to Oswego 24-21

Up next: 8A, Season over

Indiana commit Jameson Purcell threw for 327 yards and accounted for three touchdowns.

16. St. Rita (8-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Hersey 56-42

Up next: 7A, vs. Batavia, Nov. 22

Steven Armbruster was 9-of-10 passing for 272 yards with four total TDs and Walter Jones had four catches for 185 yards and two scores.

17. Barrington (10-2)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to Lockport 35-0

Up next: Season over

The Broncos, who came in averaging 41 points a game, were shut out for the first time since Week 1 of 2021.

18. St. Charles North (10-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Lost to Brother Rice 42-18

Up next: Season over

Northwestern commit Keaton Reinke had nine catches for 141 yards and a TD.

19. Bolingbrook (9-3)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Lost to Fremd 34-33

Up next: Season over

TJ Lewis and Tyson Ward combined for 315 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

20. Hersey (9-3)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Lost to St. Rita 56-42

Up next: Season over

Jake Nawrot passed for 319 yards and four TDs, while Ohio commit Brandon Jenkins scored four touchdowns.

21. Lincoln-Way West (10-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Lost to Downers Grove North 28-10

Up next: Season over

Grant Tustin ran for a TD and Zach Hermanson kicked his 12th field goal of the season.

22. Warren (9-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Season over

23. Glenbard West (9-2)

Previous ranking: 19

Season over

24. Carmel (8-3)

Previous ranking: 24

Season over

25. Belvidere North (12-0)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Def. Cary-Grove 17-10

Up next: 5A, vs. St. Francis, Nov. 22

Jackson Johnson had a 91-yard scoop-and-score, while Andrew Bucci had a 71-yard touchdown to Nathan Alexander on the Blue Thunder's lone pass attempt.

