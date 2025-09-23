Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 23, 2025
East St. Louis and Brother Rice have moved up, this week, into the top four of the Illinois High School Football Top 25 State Rankings. Lincoln-Way West is the lone newcomer, entering the rankings at No. 25.
1. Mount Carmel (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. St. Ignatius 41-14
Up next: at Benet, Sept. 26
Quentin Burrell caught two touchdown passes from Emmett Dowling, who had four total TDs. Tavares Harrington ran a fumble back 99 yards for a score.
2. Lincoln-Way East (4-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Lockport 49-14
Up next: at Naperville Central, Sept. 26
USC-bound Jonas Williams continued to move closer to the IHSA career records for passing yards and passing TDs, going 30-of-35 for 354 yards and five touchdowns.
3. East St. Louis (2-2)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Alton 60-6
Up next: vs. Belleville West, Sept. 26
Myson Johnson-Cook ran for 88 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Flyers.
4. Brother Rice (4-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Loyola 28-6
Up next: vs. St. Patrick, Sept. 26
Army commit CJ Gray had TD runs of 5 and 71 yards, and also threw a 47-yard touchdown pass.
5. Loyola (2-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to Brother Rice 28-6
Up next: vs. DePaul Prep, Sept. 26
Sophomore quarterback Matthew Lee passed for 149 yards for the Ramblers. whose 13-game winning streak was snapped.
6. Fremd (3-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. New Trier 35-16
Up next: at Conant, Sept. 26
Jayden Faulkner ran for 134 yards and Northwestern commit Johnny O'Brien threw for 197 yards and three TDs.
7. Glenbard West (4-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Downers Grove North 35-21
Up next: vs. Lyons, Sept. 27
The Hilltoppers led 28-0 after one quarter and coasted to the win. Quarterback AJ Rayford returned from an injury to pass for 167 yards and a TD.
8. Maine South (3-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Barrington 41-21
Up next: vs. Evanston, Sept. 26
Indiana-bound Jameson Purcell threw for 238 yards and three TDs, and also ran for 65 yards.
9. Nazareth (3-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. IC Catholic 24-21
Up next: at Joliet Catholic, Sept. 26
Billy Harding kicked a game-winning 39-yard field goal with seven seconds left and Trenton Walker had six catches for 140 yards.
10. Batavia (3-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Lake Park 41-21
Up next: at St. Charles North, Sept. 26
Henry Hahn ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns, while the Bulldogs' defense had seven tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.
11. Downers Grove North (3-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost to Glenbard West 35-21
Up next: vs. Proviso West, Sept. 26
Still playing without Minnesota-bound quarterback Owen Lansu, the Trojans had a 71-yard TD pass from Kevin Jay to Illinois commit Will Vala.
12. Prairie Ridge (4-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Burlington Central 28-7
Up next: vs. McHenry, Sept. 26
Fullback Jake Wagler ran 25 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns as the Wolves won the battle of unbeatens.
13. Warren (3-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Lost week: Def. Waukegan 51-0
Up next: at Zion-Benton, Sept. 26.
Illinois-bound Aaron Stewart rushed for 204 yards and five touchdowns, boosting his season totals to 990 yards and 15 touchdowns.
14. St. Francis (3-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. St. Rita 17-10
Up next: at Providence, Sept. 26
The Spartans opened a 17-0 third-quarter lead and held on for the road win.
15. Barrington (3-1)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Lost to Maine South 41-21
Up next: vs. Palatine, Sept. 27
Luke Tepas threw for 295 yards, including a 61-yarder to Vince Cook, to lead the Broncos.
16. Glenbrook South (3-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Palatine 28-7
Up next: at Glenbrook North, Sept. 26
Andrew Bonvechio threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Titans.
17. York (3-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Leyden 56-0
Up next: vs. Oak Park-River Forest, Sept. 26
Dom Alfano was a perfect 9-of-9 passing for 186 yards and three touchdowns .
18. Montini (4-0)
Preseason ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Fenwick 31-29
Up next: at Marmion, Sept. 26
Israel Abrams was 15-of-19 passing for 163 yards and two touchdowns as the Broncos held on for the win.
19. Fenwick (3-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Lost to Montini 31-29
Up next: at De La Salle, Sept. 26
Jamen Williams threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns for the Friars.
20. Oswego (4-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Plainfield South 33-7
Up next: vs. Yorkville, Sept. 26
Mariano Velasco had a pick-six and a receiving touchdown for the Panthers.
21. St. Charles North (4-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Wheaton North 34-12
Up next: vs. Batavia, Sept. 26
JT Padron threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns for the North Stars.
22. Hinsdale Central (3-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Lyons 29-26
Up next: at Downers Grove South, Sept. 26
Two-way standout Riley Contreras passed for 209 yards and two TDs, and also ran for 43 yards and a touchdown for the Red Devils.
23. Lyons (3-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Lost to Hinsdale Central 29-26
Up next: at Glenbard West, Sept. 26
EJ Kuhlman ran for 156 yards and two TDs for the Lions, while Jack Slightom threw for 254 yards and a score.
24. St. Rita (1-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Lost to St. Francis 17-10
Up next: at Notre Dame, Sept. 26
Quarterback Stephen Armbruster returned and passed for 93 yards, while Jack Schapendonk had 10 tackles, including three for loss, for the Mustangs.
25. Lincoln-Way West (4-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Lincoln-Way Central 17-12
Up next: at Waubonsie Valley, Sept. 26
Zach Hermanson kicked a program-record 52-yard field goal for the Warriors.