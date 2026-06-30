Illinois School Suspends Varsity Football for 2026 After Roster Numbers Fall

With summer vacations in full swing across the nation, the crack of pads and the sounds of whistles will soon be blaring on high school football fields across the nation, as summer training camps are only several weeks away. For Watseka High in Illinois, however, there will be no varsity football season in 2026.

Roster Numbers Force Decision

Watseka, which went 1-8 last season, has announced it will not field a varsity team in 2026, due to concerns over an insufficient number of players.

The news was was first reported Tuesday by Carson Gourdie of Fox Illinois on social media.

Junior Varsity Will Carry the Program Forward

Gourdie further reported that the school will play a full junior varsity schedule this year with the hope of increasing roster numbers to allow for a return to varsity football as soon as possible.

Anthony Swanson, who served as an assistant coach on the staff of head coach Max Fransen over the last three years, is expected to remain with the program and help oversee its rebuild. Fransen was also the JV head coach.

Warriors' Move Follows a Tough 2025 Season

In 2025, the Warriors, who are members of the Vermillion Valley Conference, rebounded from a Week 1 loss to score a 7-6 victory over Iroquois West to even their record at 1-1. The final seven games all ended in lopsided defeats, as Watseka was outscored 355-84 during that stretch. Included in that string of losses was 67-20 rout at the hands of Clifton Central and a 55-0 blitzing by Westville.

After the win over Iroquois West, injuries mounted, further shrinking the roster. The Warriors were unable to hold a single opponent under 44 points from that time forward.

More Than Wins and Losses

Perhaps Watseka’s biggest victory in 2025 came off the field, as the team showed, even without a big roster it had big hearts.

The Warriors hosted a “one-of-a-kind football experience” for children with disabilities, according to a report by WCIA.com.

The event, titled “Tackling Disabilities Football Camp,” took place last July and was designed to give children with disabilities a chance to experience the game of football.

Each camper was paired with a Warrior football player who guided them through various skills stations, serving as personal coach and cheerleader. The campers got the opportunity to experience activities such as passing, catching, kicking, tackling and running, as well as the chance to create their own touchdown celebrations.