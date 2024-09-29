Top 25 running backs in Illinois high school football
Who is the top running back in Illinois high school football in 2024?
After taking a look at the top quarterbacks, SBLive scouring the state and took a look at the top running backs, spanning all IHSA classifications and corners of the Prairie State.
Here are the top 25 quarterbacks in Illinois:
TOP 25 RUNNING BACKS IN ILLINOIS
Hudson Ault, sr., Fairbury Prairie Central
The Hawks standout averaged 8.8 yards per carry last year while rushing for 1,672 yards and 22 touchdowns. He ran for 100 yards or more nine times in 11 games last year. As a sophomore, in limited action, he averaged 13.6 yards per carry.
Landin Benson, sr., Coal City
He posted 1,444 yards and 26 touchdowns on his resume last year and earned Class 4A all-state honors for the Coalers. He followed that up winning the Class 1A 165-pound championship with a 26-2 mark.
Robert Boyd-Meents, sr., Paxton-Buckley-Loda
He became the Panthers’ all-time leading rusher in Week 1 this year with a 237-yard, 4-TD effort. Boyd-Meents has 394 yards and 7 TDs in two games. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back was an all-star last year that ran for 1,259 yards and 22 scores. He’s also an all-state longer jumper — taking third in the indoor season earlier this year.
Braddock Cates, sr., Williamsville
He’s a returning all-state for the Bullets and he’s off to a hot start in 2024. In two games, he’s accumulated 407 yards and scored six times. The Class 3A all-stater had 1,437 yards — 7.29 yards per carry — and 16 scores in 10 games.
Martin Cohen, sr., Antioch
He had a touchdown almost every 4 carries or so last season for the Sequoits, hitting paydirt 23 times on 89 carries. The Class 5A All-State running back had 1,209 yards and also returned two kickoffs for score. He was named the Northern Lake County Conference offensive MVP last fall.
Caden Considine, jr., Byron
He was a two-way all-stater last year at linebacker and fullback for the Tigers. He helped Byron win the Class 3A title and in the process, the team broke the IHSA all-time scoring record for a single season with 810. The school also broke the record for TDs in a season with 117 and Considine had 25 of them. He also added 1,477 yards rushing.
Donovan Dey, sr., Mundelein Carmel Catholic
He came up shy of 1,000 yards last year, but averaged 112 yards per game and had 9 touchdowns for the Corsairs. He also added 10 catches for 164 yards. This year, he’s hit 200 yards on the ground in two games. Dey currently has offers from Kent State and Tennessee-Martin.
Marchello Draine, sr., Momence
The senior totaled more than 1,000 yards last year between rushing (841) and receiver (287) for the Athletics with 13 combined touchdowns. He showcased his speed this year with an 84-yard kickoff return against Clifton Central — a game where he ran for 249 yards on 11 carries and a pair of scores in Week 2 this year. He’s averaging 190 yards per game in two games.
Weldon Dunston IV, sr., Effingham
He was a first-team all-conference back last year for the Hearts after rushing for 1,510 yards and 17 touchdowns. He opened 2024 by rushing for 255 yards and 5 TDs in a win against Robinson. That was only his third-best game in terms of yards in three years of varsity action. He posted 300 and 279 in games last season.
Casey Ethridge, jr., Princeton
The junior is coming off a solid 2023, when he was all-state and all-conference, rushing for a single-season school record 1,897 — breaking a mark that stood for 23 seasons. He had 29 touchdowns and hit 100 yards or more in 9 of the Tigers’ 12 games. He’s up to 219 yards in two games this year.
Kyle Farrell, sr., Wilmington
He helped the Wildcats win the 2A title last year, rushing for 192 yards and a score in a win against Athens. The all-stater posted 2,248 yards rushing with 32 scores last fall.
Elijah Genenbacher, sr., Camp Point Central
He’s one of two fullbacks on this list and he’s another returning all-state player. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder ran for 1,108 yards and 27 touchdowns last year. He’s off to a 200-yard, 3-TD showing so far in 2024.
Zion Gist, sr., Frankfort Lincoln-Way East
He racked up 809 yards and scored 12 touchdowns last fall in a time-share with Nuri Muhammad, who had 1,300 yards and 20 touchdowns. Gist was the feature back this year in a backfield that features quarterback Jonas Williams, an Oregon commit. However, the Western Michigan pledge was injured in the game against Maine South in Week 1.
Dierre Hill, sr., Belleville Althoff Catholic
Hill is an example it doesn’t matter if you are a 7A or 8A running back. If you have talent, it will be seen. The Class 1A all-stater has committed to Oregon after running for 1,788 yards and 25 TDs last fall. He hit 100-yards or more win 10 of the team’s 11 games. This year, he’s put up 272 yards and 5 scores in two games. In a Week 2 win, he had 3 carries for 175 yards — that’s 58.3 yards per carry — and a pair of scores.
Calvin Jackson III, sr., Barrington
After limited touches last year, Jackson is making the most of his time this year for the Broncos. In Week 1, he had only eight carries but scored three touchdowns. In a Week 2 win against Hershey, he set a personal best with 25 carries, 211 yards and 5 TDs.
Rob Lanier, sr., Bloomington
In two games this year, the senior has surpassed his 2023 touchdown totals for the Purple Raiders. Through two games, he’s averaging 21 carries and 106 yards. He’s scored five times on the ground and has added two more receiving in a 2-0 start.
Robert Lee, sr., West Chicago
He nearly doubled his offensive output from Week 1 to Week 2 this year. The 5-foot-11 back ran for 144 yards and a touchdown in the opener and followed up 293 yards and three scores against Joliet Central — including a 90-yard score.
Tyler Lofton, sr., Chicago Brother Rice
He’s been one of the top backs in the state the past two years, rushing for 2,557 yards and 34 scores the past two years. At Marian Catholic last year, he was an all-state and all-conference player after running for 1,238 yards and 17 TDs. In June, he committed to Illinois State.
TaRyan Martin, sr., East St. Louis
The 5-foot-9, 195-pound back was second on the Flyers in rushing scores last year with 12 touchdowns on only 82 carries, despite being third on the team in carries. He’s one of the key pieces this year for the Flyers and will play at Kent State next year.
Myles Mitchell, sr., Oak Lawn Richards
He got this year off and running by returning an opening kickoff for a score in Week 1. Richards, a North Dakota State pledge, had more than 1,800 yards and 21 touchdowns last year. That helped him earn Class 6A all-state honors.
Noah Pollard, sr., Carmi-White County
After two weeks into the season, he’s leading the state in rushing yards according to stats on MaxPreps. He’s rolled up 550 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Bulldogs while gaining an average of 9 yards per carry. In a Week 2 win against Hamilton County, he ran for 298 yards and 4 TDs.
Zebulon Rashid, sr., Kewanne Annawan‐Wethersfield
The Lincoln Trail-Prairieland Conference Small Division MVP last year earned all-state honors as well for the Titans. He ran for 1,603 yards - 8.4 yards per carry — and 27 touchdowns in 2023.
Aaron Stewart, jr., Gurnee Warren Township
In his first season on varsity, the 5-foot-7, 170-pound back ran for 1,683 yards and 19 touchdowns, while hitting the 100-yard mark 9 times in 12 games. He’s done that twice in two games in 2024, rushing for 545 yards and 7 touchdowns. He ran for 361 yards and a school-record 5 TDs against Hershey in Week 2. He’s also a state championship and nationally-ranked wrestler for the Blue Devils.
Payton Thompson, sr., Monmouth-Roseville
He just missed a 1,000-yard season in 2023 but he is well on his way this year. The 5-foot-11 back has 392 yards in two games, boosted by a 233-yard effort that featured 4 TDs in a Week 2 win over Orion. The only game better in his three-year varsity playing career was a 252-yard game against Orion in 2023.
Erimus Wright, sr., Country Club Hills Hillcrest
He’s a two-way starter for the Hawks and put up good numbers as an RB/DB combo last fall. He accounted for 6.8 yards per carry, finishing with 13 scores and 969 yards. He’s committed to FCS power South Dakota State.
-- Cody Thorn | @sblivesports