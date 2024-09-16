Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Illinois Athlete of the Week (9/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Illinois Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email mikeclarkpreps@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Steven Armbruster, St. Rita football
The quarterback passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 14-7 win over Brother Rice.
T.O. Boddie, Jacobs football
The running back had 21 carries for 244 yards and two TDs, including a 99-yarder, in a 26-15 win vs. Huntley.
Leo Bolsoni, St. Charles East football
The two-way player had two interceptions, including a pick-six, and added three catches for 90 yards in a 40-6 against Glenbard North.
Zane Caves, Minooka football
The quarterback had 180 total yards and four TDs in a 70-12 win against Joliet Central.
Anthony Chahino, Geneva football
The quarterback was 12-of-17 passing for 309 yards and four TDs in a 48-34 win against Wheaton-Warrenville South.
Ben Crane, New Trier boys cross country
The senior won the Class 3A race at the First to the Finish Invitational in 14:26.
Henry Duda, York football
The running back had 18 carries for 235 yards with three total touchdowns in a 54-21 win against Downers Grove South.
Jack Elliott, Mount Carmel football
The Vanderbilt recruit tied a program record with six touchdown passes and threw for 424 yards in a 56-33 win against Nazareth.
Malley Green, Lockport girls volleyball
Green had 14 assists and four aces in a 24-26, 25-19, 25-16 win against Downers Grove South in the Andrew Invitational title match. She also had 11 assists in a 25-23, 26-24 semifinal victory vs. Homewood-Flossmoor.
Colton Gumino, Hersey football
The UCLA commit was 18-of-25 passing for 193 yards and two TDs in a 28-23 win against Maine South.
Dierre Hill, Althoff Catholic football
The Oregon commit had 311 yards and four touchdowns on only 11 carries in a 49-21 win against Belleville East.
Karlin Janowski, York girls cross country
The freshman won the individual title at the Lake Park Harvey Braus Invitational with a time of 16:53.
Cooper Lehman, Mount Carmel football
The senior set a program record with 265 receiving yards and scored two TDs in a 56-33 win against Nazareth.
Owen Lansu, Downers Grove North football
Playing past halftime for the first time this season, the Minnesota commit was 13-of-16 passing for 154 yards and three TDs in a 42-7 win against Glenbard West.
Bradyn Little, Quincy football
The quarterback was 21-of-24 passing for 320 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-7 win against Rock Island.
Bruno Massel, York football
The quarterback had 234 passing yards and five total touchdowns in a 54-21 victory against Downers Grove South.
Aidan McClure, St. Charles North football
The linebacker had 14 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception and a touchdown in a 31-13 victory against Wheaton North.
Josiah Narayanan, Wheaton-Warrenville South boys cross country
The senior ran 14:31 to win the Lake Park Harvey Braus Invitational.
Johnny O'Brien, Fremd football
Teh Northwestern commit was 17-of-20 passing for 284 yards and four TDs in a 65-7 win against Highland Park.
Brady Palmer, St. Francis football
The quarterback was 15-of-22 passing for 192 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-21 win against Loyola. He also ran 15 times for 87 yards and two scores.
Detaurion Pollard, Peoria football
Pollard ran for 219 yards and four touchdowns in a 58-52 win against Morris.
Mia Wanserski, Downers Grove South girls golf
Wanserski shot a 77 and won medalist honors on a tiebreaker at the Jacobs Eagles Cup .
Sundara Weber, Sandwich girls cross country
The junior had the fastest time of the day at the First to the Finish Invitational, running 16:50 to win the Class 2A race.
Nathan Whitwell, Batavia football
The senior ran 16 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns in a 56-6 win against Lake Park.
Jamen Williams, Fenwick football
The quarterback passed for 234 yards and a touchdown in a 14-13 loss to Joliet Catholic.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App