After a win, Indiana high school football cleans muddy locker room
The Paoli Rams are receiving widespread praise for sportsmanship, according to a report by WTHR 13 News in Indiana, following a recent high school football game played in challenging conditions. On Friday, September 27, the Rams traveled to Bloomington to face the Eastern Greene Thunderbirds, securing a 38-12 victory in an extremely wet and muddy contest impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Helene.
Paoli did what you might expect in such conditions, the Rams leaned into their running game, rushing for 341 yards and five touchdowns.
However, the team earned even more recognition for their actions after the game.
On Monday, Eastern Greene Athletic Director Aaron Buskirk submitted an Exemplary Behavior Report to the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA), praising the Paoli players and coaching staff. Buskirk noted that the Rams took the initiative to clean the locker rooms they used, sweeping and mopping the muddy floors without being asked.
Paoli shared a Facebook post detailing Buskirk’s expression of appreciation, thanking the team and their coach, Neil Dittmer, for their leadership and for representing Paoli positively.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App