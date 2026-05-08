Circle City Classic Shifts to a High School Football Showcase for 2026

The Indiana Black Expo has announced that the 2026 Circle City Classic will become a high school football showcase instead of a HBCU game.

A Major Shift for a Historic Event

The updated event will now feature two girls flag football games and two boys high school football contests.

The “strategic evolution” will see two girls flag football contests with Arsenal Tech High School vs. Crispus Attucks High School and Ben Davis High School vs. Lawrence North High School, and two boys football games with Pike High School vs. Warren Central High School and Ben Davis High School vs. Lawrence North High School.

Why the Change Was Made

"We compete with over 25 classics now. This is one of the original. But we're really trying to figure out how do we morph it into something that's a little bit different and more meaningful for the community," Indiana Black Expo President and CEO Alice Watson said.

“This pivot allows us to reduce costs while preserving what matters most: our commitment to community, our founders’ vision and our ability to create meaningful opportunities for future generations,” Watson continued. “At the same time, we are reenergizing the experience for longtime supporters and introducing it to new audiences.”

Attendance Trends Played a Role

Last year’s college matchup was the lowest-attended game in the event’s 40-year history. Although the rain from Hurricane Helene impacted attendance, the smaller crowd was a continuation of recent trends.

Mixed Reaction to the Move

This announcement was met with mixed reactions with Black Indy Live calling the “fall from grace complete”.

Flag Football’s Rapid Growth

Girls high school flag football has recently experienced rapid growth from eight teams in 2023 to 78 teams in 2025. As a result the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) designated girls flag football as an “emerging sport.” The Indianapolis Colts have thrown support behind the sport with their “Road to 100” initiative, with the goal of getting the sport full sanctioning by the IHSAA. The Road to 100 is a $1 million investment from the Jim Irsay family which will provide up to $10,000 to each school for equipment, uniforms, training and coaching stipends.

A Look Back at the Classic’s Roots

The first Circle City Classic was played in 1984, and featured a matchup between Mississippi Valley State, led by future Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, against Grambling State. With Mississippi State taking home the win 48-36 led by Rice’s four-touchdownbreakout performance.

The Circle City Classic will still feature the parade and battle of the bands and could include the addition of college basketball games in 2027.

The 42nd Circle City Classic is scheduled for September 26, 2026 at Lucas Oil Stadium.