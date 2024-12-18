High School

Danville Coach Gus Moore Drives “Gus Bus” to Keep Swim Team Afloat During Pool Renovations

With no home pool, Danville swim coach Gus Moore earns his CDL, shuttles athletes to practices, and inspires his team to overcome challenges and excel this season

Tyler Hart

Members of the Danville swimming team are transported to practice each day, while their school is undergoing renovations, by their head coach Gus Moore. Last summer, Moore studied for and received his Class C Drivers License so his team could continue to swim.
According to a report by WRTV 6’s Nico Pennisi, when Danville (Indiana) swimming head coach Gus Moore learned that the pool would be closed for renovations, he found a solution to the problem that kept the athletes in a pool.

“Danville is in a huge growth state. We’re building thousands of houses right now. It’s just that time for our school to expand with it… As they went to build, our current pool had a leak and it was leaking into the construction site so we were basically told we don’t have a pool," Moore said.

“I figured out that we needed transportation, facilities and a staff," he said

Over the summer coach Moore went back to school and got his Commercial Drivers License (CDL).

Now before diving into the pool the kids now board the “Gus Bus”, and travel to other area schools for practice.

“Personally last week I clocked 70 hours between my day job and my coaching job. And these kids probably clock close to it too," he said.

Senior Jonah Clodfelter confirmed that.

“We’ve learned to use our time on the bus trying to do as much homework as we can. We’ve learned to talk to our teammates who might be in similar classes to make sure we understand everything and using our resources," Clodfelter said.

Junior Maddie Scrafton agreed.

“It’s been tough getting on the bus every morning. Late nights," Scrafton said. “Managing your homework and time. What I have to do in 30 minutes, how I’m gonna get it done.”

The students have noticed and appreciate the extra effort coach Moore has put in to make this season a success.

“To know that us as the swimmers, we aren’t the only ones who care so deeply about this team. It’s nice to have a coach that cares just as, if not more, about all of us” Said Clodfelter.

Danville’s next meet is the Hendricks County invitational where the boys go in with an 8-0 record and the girls take their record of 5-4-1.

Tyler Hart
TYLER HART

Tyler Hart is one of the premier sports and action photographers in Central Indiana, as well as freelance writer. He has been contributing to High School On SI since 2023.

