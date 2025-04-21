Indiana high school volleyball player suffered a traumatic brain injury
Jeffersonville High's Alex Avila was involved in a car accident
Alex Avila, a senior boys volleyball player at Jeffersonville High School in Indiana suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury after being involved in an automobile accident Saturday night, according to social media post made by his team.
Very few details are available at this time, as Avila remains in the Intensive Care units at University of Louisville hospital currently with a traumatic brain injury.
“We are asking for prayers to focus on the immediate need of healing and recovery for this awesome guy,” said the team post.
A GoFundMe page has been created to support the family and has raised over $5,000.
