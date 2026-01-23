Indiana (IHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026
There are 143 games scheduled across Indiana on Friday, January 23, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana high school boys basketball scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Indiana's top-ranked teams as No. 7 Carmel hosts No. 4 Pike and No. 17 Chesterton heads to No. 3 Crown Point.
Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 23
With 17 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball season rolls on.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 41 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
Homestead at Fort Wayne North Side - 6:00 PM EST
McCutcheon at Tri-West Hendricks - 7:00 PM EST
Mishawaka at Northridge - 7:00 PM EST
Portage at Michigan City - 7:00 PM EST
Portage at Merrillville - 7:00 PM EST
Reitz at Gibson Southern - 7:00 PM EST
Lawrence North at North Central - 7:00 PM EST
Warren Central at Lawrence Central - 7:00 PM EST
Michigan City at LaPorte - 7:00 PM EST
Valparaiso at Lake Central - 7:00 PM EST
Muncie Central at Kokomo - 7:00 PM EST
Evansville Harrison at Evansville Memorial - 7:00 PM EST
Delta at Pendleton Heights - 7:00 PM EST
New Albany at Silver Creek - 7:30 PM EST
Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Riley - 7:30 PM EST
Penn at South Bend St. Joseph - 7:30 PM EST
Jefferson at Marion - 7:30 PM EST
Plainfield at Mooresville - 7:30 PM EST
Zionsville at Hamilton Southeastern - 7:30 PM EST
Whiteland at Franklin Community - 7:30 PM EST
Franklin Central at Noblesville - 7:30 PM EST
Martinsville at Perry Meridian - 7:30 PM EST
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran at Snider - 7:30 PM EST
Jennings County at Floyd Central - 7:30 PM EST
Elkhart at South Bend Adams - 7:30 PM EST
Greenwood at Decatur Central - 7:30 PM EST
Columbus East at Scottsburg - 7:30 PM EST
Jeffersonville at Center Grove - 7:30 PM EST
Carroll at Fort Wayne South Side - 7:30 PM EST
Pike at Carmel - 7:30 PM EST
Westfield at Brownsburg - 7:30 PM EST
Seymour at Bedford North Lawrence - 7:30 PM EST
Fishers at Avon - 7:30 PM EST
NorthWood at Goshen - 7:45 PM EST
Fort Wayne Northrop at Fort Wayne Wayne - 7:45 PM EST
Warsaw at Concord - 7:45 PM EST
Munster at Hobart - 8:00 PM EST
Terre Haute North Vigo at Harrison - 8:00 PM EST
Evansville North at Terre Haute South Vigo - 8:00 PM EST
Chesterton at Crown Point - 8:00 PM EST
Bloomington South at Castle - 8:00 PM EST
IHSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 51 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
Griffith at River Forest - 6:00 PM EST
McCutcheon at Tri-West Hendricks - 7:00 PM EST
Washington at Princeton - 7:00 PM EST
Southridge at Heritage Hills - 7:00 PM EST
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian - 7:00 PM EST
Reitz at Gibson Southern - 7:00 PM EST
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 7:00 PM EST
Evansville Harrison at Evansville Memorial - 7:00 PM EST
East Chicago Central at 21st Century Charter - 7:00 PM EST
Delta at Pendleton Heights - 7:00 PM EST
Evansville Mater Dei at Boonville - 7:00 PM EST
Benjamin Bosse at Owensboro - 7:00 PM EST
Lawrenceburg at Southwestern - 7:30 PM EST
Fremont at West Noble - 7:30 PM EST
South Knox at Vincennes Lincoln - 7:30 PM EST
New Albany at Silver Creek - 7:30 PM EST
Rushville at Lapel - 7:30 PM EST
Wawasee at Plymouth - 7:30 PM EST
Owen Valley at Mooresville Christian - 7:30 PM EST
Wabash at Northwestern - 7:30 PM EST
North Harrison at Lanesville - 7:30 PM EST
Roncalli at New Palestine - 7:30 PM EST
Yorktown at New Castle - 7:30 PM EST
Elwood at Mississinewa - 7:30 PM EST
Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Riley - 7:30 PM EST
Western at Maconaquah - 7:30 PM EST
Logansport at Twin Lakes - 7:30 PM EST
Penn at South Bend St. Joseph - 7:30 PM EST
South Adams at Jay County - 7:30 PM EST
Jasper at Forest Park - 7:30 PM EST
Jefferson at Marion - 7:30 PM EST
Heritage at Woodlan - 7:30 PM EST
Frankfort at West Lafayette - 7:30 PM EST
Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran at Snider - 7:30 PM EST
Westview at Fairfield - 7:30 PM EST
Jennings County at Floyd Central - 7:30 PM EST
Greenwood at Decatur Central - 7:30 PM EST
Northview at Edgewood - 7:30 PM EST
Benton Central at Danville - 7:30 PM EST
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central - 7:30 PM EST
Salem at Corydon Central - 7:30 PM EST
Charlestown at Eastern - 7:30 PM EST
Cascade at Western Boone - 7:30 PM EST
Greensburg at Brownstown Central - 7:30 PM EST
Guerin Catholic at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory - 7:30 PM EST
Batesville at Franklin County - 7:30 PM EST
Churubusco at Angola - 7:30 PM EST
NorthWood at Goshen - 7:45 PM EST
Highland at Thomas Edison - 8:00 PM EST
Calumet New Tech at Wheeler - 8:00 PM EST
Hamilton Heights at Central Catholic - 8:30 PM EST
IHSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 56 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
Alexandria-Monroe at Oak Hill - 7:00 PM EST
Bluffton at Adams Central - 7:00 PM EST
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 7:00 PM EST
Wes-Del at Shenandoah - 7:00 PM EST
East Chicago Central at 21st Century Charter - 7:00 PM EST
Evansville Mater Dei at Boonville - 7:00 PM EST
North Montgomery at North Putnam - 7:30 PM EST
North Daviess at Linton-Stockton - 7:30 PM EST
North Knox at Pike Central - 7:30 PM EST
Henryville at Providence - 7:30 PM EST
Eastern Hancock at Monroe Central - 7:30 PM EST
Milan at South Ripley - 7:30 PM EST
South Vermillion at Greencastle - 7:30 PM EST
Lawrenceburg at Southwestern - 7:30 PM EST
Switzerland County at Rising Sun - 7:30 PM EST
Riverside at Taylor - 7:30 PM EST
Greenwood Christian Academy at Park Tudor - 7:30 PM EST
Elkhart Christian Academy at Lakeland - 7:30 PM EST
Southmont at Covington - 7:30 PM EST
South Knox at Vincennes Lincoln - 7:30 PM EST
Madison-Grant at Eastbrook - 7:30 PM EST
Delphi Community at Sheridan - 7:30 PM EST
Rushville at Lapel - 7:30 PM EST
Clarksville at Crothersville - 7:30 PM EST
Wabash at Northwestern - 7:30 PM EST
Clinton Prairie at Eastern - 7:30 PM EST
Elwood at Mississinewa - 7:30 PM EST
Cowan at Burris - 7:30 PM EST
South Adams at Jay County - 7:30 PM EST
Brown County at Monrovia - 7:30 PM EST
Jasper at Forest Park - 7:30 PM EST
Frankton at Blackford - 7:30 PM EST
Heritage at Woodlan - 7:30 PM EST
New Washington at Austin - 7:30 PM EST
Westview at Fairfield - 7:30 PM EST
West Washington at Mitchell - 7:30 PM EST
Benton Central at Danville - 7:30 PM EST
Salem at Corydon Central - 7:30 PM EST
Charlestown at Eastern - 7:30 PM EST
Cascade at Western Boone - 7:30 PM EST
Churubusco at Angola - 7:30 PM EST
Manchester at Rochester - 7:45 PM EST
Whitko at Northfield - 7:45 PM EST
Central Noble at Eastside - 7:45 PM EST
Orleans at Perry Central - 8:00 PM EST
South Spencer at North Posey - 8:00 PM EST
Tell City at Crawford County - 8:00 PM EST
Highland at Thomas Edison - 8:00 PM EST
Calumet New Tech at Wheeler - 8:00 PM EST
Springs Valley at Paoli - 8:30 PM EST
Tri at Union County - 8:30 PM EST
Caston at Winamac - 8:30 PM EST
Blue River Valley at Hagerstown - 8:30 PM EST
Eastern Greene at Bloomfield - 8:30 PM EST
Attica at Seeger - 8:30 PM EST
Lewis Cass at Southwood - 8:45 PM EST
IHSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23
There are 52 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.
Morristown at North Decatur - 6:00 PM EST
International at GEO Next Generation - 7:00 PM EST
Vincennes Rivet at Northeast Dubois - 7:00 PM EST
Wes-Del at Shenandoah - 7:00 PM EST
North Daviess at Linton-Stockton - 7:30 PM EST
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage - 7:30 PM EST
Henryville at Providence - 7:30 PM EST
Eastern Hancock at Monroe Central - 7:30 PM EST
Milan at South Ripley - 7:30 PM EST
Switzerland County at Rising Sun - 7:30 PM EST
Greenwood Christian Academy at Park Tudor - 7:30 PM EST
Elkhart Christian Academy at Lakeland - 7:30 PM EST
Fremont at West Noble - 7:30 PM EST
Southmont at Covington - 7:30 PM EST
Clarksville at Crothersville - 7:30 PM EST
North Harrison at Lanesville - 7:30 PM EST
Clinton Prairie at Eastern - 7:30 PM EST
Rossville at Clinton Central - 7:30 PM EST
Cowan at Burris - 7:30 PM EST
New Washington at Austin - 7:30 PM EST
Waldron at Hauser - 7:30 PM EST
West Central at Pioneer - 7:30 PM EST
Cambridge City Lincoln at Union City - 7:30 PM EST
West Washington at Mitchell - 7:30 PM EST
Crawfordsville at Fountain Central - 7:30 PM EST
Whitko at Northfield - 7:45 PM EST
North White at North Newton - 8:00 PM EST
Orleans at Perry Central - 8:00 PM EST
South Newton at DeMotte Christian - 8:00 PM EST
Cannelton at Washington Catholic - 8:00 PM EST
Phalen Academy at Liberty Christian - 8:30 PM EST
Rooted School at Purdue Broad Ripple - 8:30 PM EST
Knightstown at Randolph Southern - 8:30 PM EST
Riverton Parke at North Central - 8:30 PM EST
Christian Academy at Rock Creek Academy - 8:30 PM EST
Loogootee at Shoals - 8:30 PM EST
South Decatur at Shawe Memorial - 8:30 PM EST
Southwestern at Edinburgh - 8:30 PM EST
Springs Valley at Paoli - 8:30 PM EST
Columbus Christian at Traders Point Christian Academy - 8:30 PM EST
Tri at Union County - 8:30 PM EST
Frontier at Tri-County - 8:30 PM EST
Oldenburg Academy at Trinity Lutheran - 8:30 PM EST
Hamilton Heights at Central Catholic - 8:30 PM EST
Caston at Winamac - 8:30 PM EST
Carroll at Tri-Central - 8:30 PM EST
White River Valley at Shakamak - 8:30 PM EST
Blue River Valley at Hagerstown - 8:30 PM EST
Eastern Greene at Bloomfield - 8:30 PM EST
Wood Memorial at Barr-Reeve - 8:30 PM EST
Attica at Seeger - 8:30 PM EST
Lewis Cass at Southwood - 8:45 PM EST
