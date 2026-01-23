High School

Indiana (IHSAA) High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 23, 2026

Get IHSAA schedules and scores as the 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball season continues on January 23, 2026

Gray Reid

Fishers vs Cardinal Ritter from Jan. 10, 2025
Fishers vs Cardinal Ritter from Jan. 10, 2025

There are 143 games scheduled across Indiana on Friday, January 23, including 17 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Indiana high school boys basketball scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Indiana's top-ranked teams as No. 7 Carmel hosts No. 4 Pike and No. 17 Chesterton heads to No. 3 Crown Point.

Indiana High School Boys Basketball Games To Watch - Friday, January 23

With 17 games featuring ranked teams, tonight promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the 2026 Indiana high school boys basketball season rolls on.

IHSAA Class 4A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 41 games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

Homestead at Fort Wayne North Side - 6:00 PM EST

McCutcheon at Tri-West Hendricks - 7:00 PM EST

Mishawaka at Northridge - 7:00 PM EST

Portage at Michigan City - 7:00 PM EST

Portage at Merrillville - 7:00 PM EST

Reitz at Gibson Southern - 7:00 PM EST

Lawrence North at North Central - 7:00 PM EST

Warren Central at Lawrence Central - 7:00 PM EST

Michigan City at LaPorte - 7:00 PM EST

Valparaiso at Lake Central - 7:00 PM EST

Muncie Central at Kokomo - 7:00 PM EST

Evansville Harrison at Evansville Memorial - 7:00 PM EST

Delta at Pendleton Heights - 7:00 PM EST

New Albany at Silver Creek - 7:30 PM EST

Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Riley - 7:30 PM EST

Penn at South Bend St. Joseph - 7:30 PM EST

Jefferson at Marion - 7:30 PM EST

Plainfield at Mooresville - 7:30 PM EST

Zionsville at Hamilton Southeastern - 7:30 PM EST

Whiteland at Franklin Community - 7:30 PM EST

Franklin Central at Noblesville - 7:30 PM EST

Martinsville at Perry Meridian - 7:30 PM EST

Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran at Snider - 7:30 PM EST

Jennings County at Floyd Central - 7:30 PM EST

Elkhart at South Bend Adams - 7:30 PM EST

Greenwood at Decatur Central - 7:30 PM EST

Columbus East at Scottsburg - 7:30 PM EST

Jeffersonville at Center Grove - 7:30 PM EST

Carroll at Fort Wayne South Side - 7:30 PM EST

Pike at Carmel - 7:30 PM EST

Westfield at Brownsburg - 7:30 PM EST

Seymour at Bedford North Lawrence - 7:30 PM EST

Fishers at Avon - 7:30 PM EST

NorthWood at Goshen - 7:45 PM EST

Fort Wayne Northrop at Fort Wayne Wayne - 7:45 PM EST

Warsaw at Concord - 7:45 PM EST

Munster at Hobart - 8:00 PM EST

Terre Haute North Vigo at Harrison - 8:00 PM EST

Evansville North at Terre Haute South Vigo - 8:00 PM EST

Chesterton at Crown Point - 8:00 PM EST

Bloomington South at Castle - 8:00 PM EST

View full IHSAA Class 4A Scoreboard

IHSAA Class 3A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 51 games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

Griffith at River Forest - 6:00 PM EST

McCutcheon at Tri-West Hendricks - 7:00 PM EST

Washington at Princeton - 7:00 PM EST

Southridge at Heritage Hills - 7:00 PM EST

Hanover Central at Illiana Christian - 7:00 PM EST

Reitz at Gibson Southern - 7:00 PM EST

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 7:00 PM EST

Evansville Harrison at Evansville Memorial - 7:00 PM EST

East Chicago Central at 21st Century Charter - 7:00 PM EST

Delta at Pendleton Heights - 7:00 PM EST

Evansville Mater Dei at Boonville - 7:00 PM EST

Benjamin Bosse at Owensboro - 7:00 PM EST

Lawrenceburg at Southwestern - 7:30 PM EST

Fremont at West Noble - 7:30 PM EST

South Knox at Vincennes Lincoln - 7:30 PM EST

New Albany at Silver Creek - 7:30 PM EST

Rushville at Lapel - 7:30 PM EST

Wawasee at Plymouth - 7:30 PM EST

Owen Valley at Mooresville Christian - 7:30 PM EST

Wabash at Northwestern - 7:30 PM EST

North Harrison at Lanesville - 7:30 PM EST

Roncalli at New Palestine - 7:30 PM EST

Yorktown at New Castle - 7:30 PM EST

Elwood at Mississinewa - 7:30 PM EST

Mishawaka Marian at South Bend Riley - 7:30 PM EST

Western at Maconaquah - 7:30 PM EST

Logansport at Twin Lakes - 7:30 PM EST

Penn at South Bend St. Joseph - 7:30 PM EST

South Adams at Jay County - 7:30 PM EST

Jasper at Forest Park - 7:30 PM EST

Jefferson at Marion - 7:30 PM EST

Heritage at Woodlan - 7:30 PM EST

Frankfort at West Lafayette - 7:30 PM EST

Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran at Snider - 7:30 PM EST

Westview at Fairfield - 7:30 PM EST

Jennings County at Floyd Central - 7:30 PM EST

Greenwood at Decatur Central - 7:30 PM EST

Northview at Edgewood - 7:30 PM EST

Benton Central at Danville - 7:30 PM EST

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central - 7:30 PM EST

Salem at Corydon Central - 7:30 PM EST

Charlestown at Eastern - 7:30 PM EST

Cascade at Western Boone - 7:30 PM EST

Greensburg at Brownstown Central - 7:30 PM EST

Guerin Catholic at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory - 7:30 PM EST

Batesville at Franklin County - 7:30 PM EST

Churubusco at Angola - 7:30 PM EST

NorthWood at Goshen - 7:45 PM EST

Highland at Thomas Edison - 8:00 PM EST

Calumet New Tech at Wheeler - 8:00 PM EST

Hamilton Heights at Central Catholic - 8:30 PM EST

View full IHSAA Class 3A Scoreboard

IHSAA Class 2A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 56 games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 2A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

Alexandria-Monroe at Oak Hill - 7:00 PM EST

Bluffton at Adams Central - 7:00 PM EST

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers - 7:00 PM EST

Wes-Del at Shenandoah - 7:00 PM EST

East Chicago Central at 21st Century Charter - 7:00 PM EST

Evansville Mater Dei at Boonville - 7:00 PM EST

North Montgomery at North Putnam - 7:30 PM EST

North Daviess at Linton-Stockton - 7:30 PM EST

North Knox at Pike Central - 7:30 PM EST

Henryville at Providence - 7:30 PM EST

Eastern Hancock at Monroe Central - 7:30 PM EST

Milan at South Ripley - 7:30 PM EST

South Vermillion at Greencastle - 7:30 PM EST

Lawrenceburg at Southwestern - 7:30 PM EST

Switzerland County at Rising Sun - 7:30 PM EST

Riverside at Taylor - 7:30 PM EST

Greenwood Christian Academy at Park Tudor - 7:30 PM EST

Elkhart Christian Academy at Lakeland - 7:30 PM EST

Southmont at Covington - 7:30 PM EST

South Knox at Vincennes Lincoln - 7:30 PM EST

Madison-Grant at Eastbrook - 7:30 PM EST

Delphi Community at Sheridan - 7:30 PM EST

Rushville at Lapel - 7:30 PM EST

Clarksville at Crothersville - 7:30 PM EST

Wabash at Northwestern - 7:30 PM EST

Clinton Prairie at Eastern - 7:30 PM EST

Elwood at Mississinewa - 7:30 PM EST

Cowan at Burris - 7:30 PM EST

South Adams at Jay County - 7:30 PM EST

Brown County at Monrovia - 7:30 PM EST

Jasper at Forest Park - 7:30 PM EST

Frankton at Blackford - 7:30 PM EST

Heritage at Woodlan - 7:30 PM EST

New Washington at Austin - 7:30 PM EST

Westview at Fairfield - 7:30 PM EST

West Washington at Mitchell - 7:30 PM EST

Benton Central at Danville - 7:30 PM EST

Salem at Corydon Central - 7:30 PM EST

Charlestown at Eastern - 7:30 PM EST

Cascade at Western Boone - 7:30 PM EST

Churubusco at Angola - 7:30 PM EST

Manchester at Rochester - 7:45 PM EST

Whitko at Northfield - 7:45 PM EST

Central Noble at Eastside - 7:45 PM EST

Orleans at Perry Central - 8:00 PM EST

South Spencer at North Posey - 8:00 PM EST

Tell City at Crawford County - 8:00 PM EST

Highland at Thomas Edison - 8:00 PM EST

Calumet New Tech at Wheeler - 8:00 PM EST

Springs Valley at Paoli - 8:30 PM EST

Tri at Union County - 8:30 PM EST

Caston at Winamac - 8:30 PM EST

Blue River Valley at Hagerstown - 8:30 PM EST

Eastern Greene at Bloomfield - 8:30 PM EST

Attica at Seeger - 8:30 PM EST

Lewis Cass at Southwood - 8:45 PM EST

View full IHSAA Class 2A Scoreboard

IHSAA Class 1A High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 23

There are 52 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, January 23. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 1A High School Basketball Scoreboard.

Morristown at North Decatur - 6:00 PM EST

International at GEO Next Generation - 7:00 PM EST

Vincennes Rivet at Northeast Dubois - 7:00 PM EST

Wes-Del at Shenandoah - 7:00 PM EST

North Daviess at Linton-Stockton - 7:30 PM EST

North Vermillion at Parke Heritage - 7:30 PM EST

Henryville at Providence - 7:30 PM EST

Eastern Hancock at Monroe Central - 7:30 PM EST

Milan at South Ripley - 7:30 PM EST

Switzerland County at Rising Sun - 7:30 PM EST

Greenwood Christian Academy at Park Tudor - 7:30 PM EST

Elkhart Christian Academy at Lakeland - 7:30 PM EST

Fremont at West Noble - 7:30 PM EST

Southmont at Covington - 7:30 PM EST

Clarksville at Crothersville - 7:30 PM EST

North Harrison at Lanesville - 7:30 PM EST

Clinton Prairie at Eastern - 7:30 PM EST

Rossville at Clinton Central - 7:30 PM EST

Cowan at Burris - 7:30 PM EST

New Washington at Austin - 7:30 PM EST

Waldron at Hauser - 7:30 PM EST

West Central at Pioneer - 7:30 PM EST

Cambridge City Lincoln at Union City - 7:30 PM EST

West Washington at Mitchell - 7:30 PM EST

Crawfordsville at Fountain Central - 7:30 PM EST

Whitko at Northfield - 7:45 PM EST

North White at North Newton - 8:00 PM EST

Orleans at Perry Central - 8:00 PM EST

South Newton at DeMotte Christian - 8:00 PM EST

Cannelton at Washington Catholic - 8:00 PM EST

Phalen Academy at Liberty Christian - 8:30 PM EST

Rooted School at Purdue Broad Ripple - 8:30 PM EST

Knightstown at Randolph Southern - 8:30 PM EST

Riverton Parke at North Central - 8:30 PM EST

Christian Academy at Rock Creek Academy - 8:30 PM EST

Loogootee at Shoals - 8:30 PM EST

South Decatur at Shawe Memorial - 8:30 PM EST

Southwestern at Edinburgh - 8:30 PM EST

Springs Valley at Paoli - 8:30 PM EST

Columbus Christian at Traders Point Christian Academy - 8:30 PM EST

Tri at Union County - 8:30 PM EST

Frontier at Tri-County - 8:30 PM EST

Oldenburg Academy at Trinity Lutheran - 8:30 PM EST

Hamilton Heights at Central Catholic - 8:30 PM EST

Caston at Winamac - 8:30 PM EST

Carroll at Tri-Central - 8:30 PM EST

White River Valley at Shakamak - 8:30 PM EST

Blue River Valley at Hagerstown - 8:30 PM EST

Eastern Greene at Bloomfield - 8:30 PM EST

Wood Memorial at Barr-Reeve - 8:30 PM EST

Attica at Seeger - 8:30 PM EST

Lewis Cass at Southwood - 8:45 PM EST

View full IHSAA Class 1A Scoreboard





GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media.

