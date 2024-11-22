Indiana (IHSAA) high school football scores, live updates, 2024 playoffs, Semi-State Championships (11/22/2024)
The 2024 Indiana high school football season rolls on with another huge slate of playoff matchups kicking off Friday night — the Semi-State games.
You can follow all of the IHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Indiana High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores for all of your favorite teams.
>>2024 Illinois High School Football Brackets<<
Here's your guide to catching all of the Indiana high school football action Friday night (November 22, 2024).
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
STATEWIDE INDIANA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
INDIANA TOP 25 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 6A SCORES | CLASS 5A SCORES
CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES
CLASS 2A SCORES | CLASS 1A SCORES
2024 INDIANA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
The Indiana high school football playoffs are here! Check out every matchup in all classifications with our Indiana high school football playoff brackets.
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Indiana high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH IHSAA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
We also invite you to visit the brand new Indiana homepage on High School on SI, powered by SBLive Sports, for the latest news, highlights, analysis, scores, photos and information on Indiana high school sports. Follow our live game coverage and read our feature stories, breaking news, the latest recruiting news, rankings and much more.
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: