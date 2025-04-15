The Indiana high school volleyball state championships have a new home
The Indiana girls volleyball state championships have a new home after the Indiana High school Athletic Association (IHSAA) announced it is moving the event to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, effective with the 2025-2026 athletic year.
The move to the home of the NBA's Indiana Pacers and the WNBA's Indiana Fever is a major upgrade for the state volleyball event. For that past 18 years the top two teams in each class made the trek to Muncie Indiana to play in Worthen Arena at Ball State University.
IHSAA girls volleyball joins boys basketball, girls basketball, and the boys state wrestling finals, all played in early spring, at the arena.
Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is expected to host the event for years to come, was built in 1999 and it replaced Market Square Arena.