Top 20 athletes in Indiana high school football in 2024
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
This list focuses on the state’s top multidimensional players.
There are plenty of standout football players in Indiana, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive.
TOP 20 ATHLETES IN INDIANA
Brady Ballart, jr., South Dearborn
A Louisville commit, Ballart made the Class 3A junior all-state team at linebacker last season after recording 64 total tackles. He ran for eight touchdowns on offense.
Jake Dyer, sr., Madison
Dyer is an impact player at wide receiver and safety for Madison. He had 743 yards of total offense with six touchdowns a season ago and tallied 68 tackles on defense.
James Finley, sr., Andrean
A three-sport star who also competes in basketball and track, Finley will play college football for Northern Illinois. In an early-season win over Munster, Finley caught two touchdowns, returned a punt to the end zone, intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble. He was a Class 2A junior all-state pick last fall.
Stratton Fuller, sr., Columbia City
Fuller does it all on the football field for Columbia City. The Army commit entered his senior season with 32 career touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is also a factor on special teams and made the Class 4A junior all-state team last year as a defensive athlete.
Parker Hart, sr., Heritage Hills
Hart was a Class 3A junior all-state selection on the offensive line for state runner-up Heritage Hills. As a linebacker, he piled up 131 total tackles.
Calder Hefty, sr., Garrett
Another small-school standout, Hefty recorded 80 total tackles and five interceptions en route to Class 3A junior all-state honors last season. He is also a dual-threat quarterback for Garrett.
Landin Hoeppner, sr., Leo
Hoeppner, an Army commit, averaged 19.1 yards per reception last season with six touchdowns. He intercepted four passes as a cover corner and received Class 4A junior all-state honors.
Keith Jackson Jr., sr., Warren Central
The 5-foot-8, 160-pound Jackson Jr. plays center field for Warren Central’s baseball team and stars in multiple roles on the gridiron. He plays strong safety, running back and quarterback and returns kicks.
Dylan Krehl, sr., East Noble
A Class 4A junior all-state selection last season, Krehl compiled 887 yards of total offense with 16 touchdowns. He had 88 tackles from the linebacker position.
Matthew McKitrick, jr., Western
McKitrick joined Dylan Krehl on the Class 4A junior all-state team after rushing for 1,645 yards and 13 touchdowns as a sophomore. He was just as good on defense, finishing with 115 total tackles.
Damario Moore, sr., Lawrence North
Moore is a speed demon who can play multiple positions on offense for Lawrence North. He scored seven total touchdowns in 2023. Moore’s offers include Saint Francis and Indiana Wesleyan.
Kimar Nelson, sr., Wayne
A Class 4A junior all-state selection last season, Nelson stars at running back and linebacker. He had 92 total tackles and nine sacks last year and rushed for 529 yards and six touchdowns.
Jamari Pearson, sr., North Side
Pearson is a playmaker at wide receiver and cornerback for North Side. His numerous offers include Indiana and Louisville.
Monshun Sales, so., Lawrence North
Another talented athlete for a loaded Lawrence North team, Sales is the top sophomore prospect in Indiana. The 6-foot-5 phenom’s early offers include Indiana, Purdue and Tennessee.
Devaughn Slaughter, sr., Cathedral
Slaughter caught seven touchdowns as a junior playing alongside fellow standout receiver AJ Johnson. Slaughter, whose offers include Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio) and Michigan State, also stars in the return game for Cathedral.
Benny Speaker, sr., West Lafayette
Speaker made the Class 3A junior all-state team last year after catching 88 passes for 968 yards and 10 touchdowns and tallying 79 total tackles and three interceptions on defense. He has transitioned to quarterback for his senior season.
Ryan Thembulembu, jr., Fishers
Thembulembu is a dynamic offensive weapon for Fishers who can play running back, slot back and wide receiver. He scored three touchdowns in two of Fishers’ first four games this season.
Jaron Thomas, sr., Concord
Thomas ran for 1,207 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior and piled up 77 total tackles from the linebacker position. Thomas, who is also a standout track sprinter, is committed to Purdue. He was a Class 5A junior all-state recipient last year.
LJ Ward, sr., Indianapolis Lutheran
Ward played in only five games last year because of injury, but he still made a major impact on both sides of the ball. He had 529 yards of total offense with six touchdowns and intercepted two passes on defense for the Class 1A state champions.
Mark Zackery IV, sr., Ben Davis
A two-way standout for Ben Davis, Zackery IV gets it done at wide receiver and cornerback. The four-star Notre Dame commit also helped lead Ben Davis to the 2023 Class 4A boys basketball title.
