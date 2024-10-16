Top 20 defensive backs in Indiana high school football in 2024
Mason Alexander, sr., Hamilton Southeastern
A four-star Pittsburgh commit, Alexander is a cover corner who also can play safety. He is a burner who has a personal record of 10.71 seconds in the 100 meters. Alexander received Class 6A junior all-state honors last season.
Broderick Arnold, sr., McCutcheon
Arnold made the Class 5A junior all-state team last year after recording 84 total tackles. He recently had three interceptions in a victory over Hamilton Heights.
Luke Barrett, sr., Center Grove
Barrett intercepted six passes from the safety position during his junior season for Center Grove. The playmaker ended the year with 34 total tackles.
Vinny Freeman, jr., Penn
The son of Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, Vinny Freeman is the lone returning starter for Penn’s defense. He had 36 total tackles as a sophomore and is a Division I prospect in football and wrestling.
DaMeon Hogue, jr., Bishop Luers
Hogue intercepted five passes during Bishop Luers’ first three games of the 2024 season. The dynamic athlete also plays on offense for the defending Class 2A state champions.
Jamarion Kolagbodi, sr., Snider
Kolagbodi is an elite cover corner who recorded five interceptions last year, receiving Class 5A junior all-state honors for state-champion Snider. Kolagbodi will play Division I college football for Delaware.
Jack Lockhart, sr., Cathedral
Lockhart has the size to play linebacker and the speed to roam Cathedral’s secondary at safety. His Division I offers include Army, Michigan State and Toledo.
Brandon Logan, sr., Snider
Starting alongside Jamarion Kolagbodi, Logan helped lead the Snider defense last season with 95 total tackles and six interceptions, four of which he returned for touchdowns. Logan is committed to Notre Dame for football and baseball.
Daione Lunsford, sr., Lawrence North
Lunsford was one of the most productive safeties in Indiana last season, recording 123 total tackles with three interceptions and four pass breakups. Thirteen of his tackles went for loss.
Miles McKay, sr., Bloomington South
McKay tallied 67 total tackles and five interceptions last year for Bloomington South. He made the Class 5A junior all-state team.
John Peters, sr., Merrillville
A Western Michigan commit, Peters is capable of playing cornerback and safety for Merrillville. He was voted Class 5A junior all-state last fall and recorded a 99-yard interception-return touchdown in a win over Portage this season.
Max Phenicie, sr., Zionsville
Phenicie is a physical safety who recorded 58 total tackles as a junior and made the Class 6A junior all-state team. He will play Division I college football for Army.
Isaiah Rollins, sr., Warren Central
Warren Central’s defensive front gets plenty of attention, but the back end is just as strong with Rollins leading the way. The senior ballhawk is committed to Miami (Ohio).
Gunner Ruppert, jr., Greenwood
Ruppert led Greenwood in total tackles from the safety position as a junior with 106. He is also an offensive standout at running back.
Jerome Smith, sr., Lawrence North
Another difference-maker in Lawrence North’s defensive backfield, Smith tallied 45 total tackles and three interceptions last season. He is committed to Miami (Ohio).
Jackson Snyder, sr., Mishawaka
Snyder plays both ways for Mishawaka as a strong safety and running back. He was a Class 5A junior all-state selection on defense last fall.
Noah Terry, sr., Tell City
Terry holds the Tell City record in the 100 meters (10.83 seconds) and earned a bronze medal at the state wrestling championships last winter. In football, he was a Class 2A junior all-state recipient last season. His twin brother, Landon, is also a three-sport star for Tell City.
Jimmie Winbush Jr., sr., Carmel
Winbush Jr. is a hard-hitting safety who had 82 total tackles as a junior. He holds several small-school offers.
Adrian Wooten, sr., Wayne
Wooten recorded six pass breakups and five interceptions during his junior season for Wayne. He was voted Class 4A junior all-state.
Noah Wright, sr., Southridge
Wright made the Class 3A junior all-state team last year after piling up 45 total tackles and two interceptions. He also ran for three touchdowns.
