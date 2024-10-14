Top 20 defensive linemen in Indiana high school football in 2024
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
This list focuses on the state's top defensive linemen/edge rushers.
There are plenty of standout football players in Indiana, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveIN to discuss the other defensive linemen/edge rushers worthy of fans’ attention in 2024.
TOP 20 DEFENSIVE LINEMEN/EDGE RUSHERS IN INDIANA
Ifeoluwa Adeoba II, sr., Pike
Adeoba II recorded 60 total tackles and 14 sacks — a Pike single-season school record — as a junior. He is an explosive athlete coming off the edge who received Class 6A junior all-state honors last year.
Enoch Atewogbola, sr., Avon
Atewogbola is a prototypical modern edge rusher who committed to Minnesota in April. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior is also a standout basketball player for Avon.
Landon Brooks, sr., Delta
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Brooks is a do-it-all defensive end for Delta. The Purdue commit piled up 72 total tackles (19.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries last season.
Tyrone Burrus Jr., sr., Warren Central
A Louisville commit, Burrus Jr. is a ferocious edge rusher who tallied 16 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hurries a season ago. He teams with Damien Shanklin to create one of the best pass-rushing tandems in Indiana.
L.Adam Camphor, sr., Merrillville
The 6-foot-1, 300-pound Camphor is a run-stuffing defensive tackle who notched 56 total tackles as a junior. Camphor made the Class 5A junior all-state team. He is committed to Southeast Missouri State.
Gian Carter, sr., Lawrence Central
Carter is an athletic senior who can play nearly anywhere on Lawrence Central’s defensive line. He is committed to Western Michigan.
Mariyon Dye, sr., Elkhart
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Dye can rush the passer and hold up against the run. The four-star prospect committed to Tennessee over the summer.
James Early Jr., sr., North Side
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Early Jr. is a disruptive defensive end who holds offers from Cincinnati and multiple MAC schools. He recorded four sacks in an early-season win over Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran.
Jerimy Finch Jr., jr., Warren Central
The No. 1 junior prospect in Indiana, Finch Jr. can play inside and outside on Warren Central’s stacked defensive front. He recorded 41 total tackles last season and holds early offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and numerous others.
Adrian Holley, sr., Michigan City
Holley tallied 15.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season for Michigan City, making the Class 5A junior all-state team. The 6-foot-6 edge presence is committed to Kansas.
Mason Keifer, sr., Brownsburg
Keifer had 37 total tackles a season ago en route to Class 6A junior all-state honors. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound lineman is committed to Indiana State.
Anthony Ludington, sr., Lawrence North
Ludington made the Class 6A junior all-state team last year after putting up 56 total tackles, 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries. He committed to Miami (Ohio) over the summer.
Cordarrll McFee, sr., Elkhart
Another standout on Elkhart’s defensive line, McFee is a run-stuffing defensive tackle. The 6-foot-5, 280-pound senior is committed to Cincinnati.
Uchenyo Ojata, sr., Carmel
A pure edge rusher, Ojata tallied 27 total tackles and four forced fumbles during his junior season for Carmel. He is committed to Troy.
Israel Oladipupo, sr., Noblesville
Oladipupo is an aggressive run stopper who is also adept at getting to the quarterback. The versatile defender committed to Boston College over the summer.
Fawzy Omotoso, sr., Avon
Playing alongside fellow Division I recruit Enoch Atewogbola, Omotoso recorded five sacks last season. The defensive end is committed to Northern Illinois.
Benny Patterson III, sr., Castle
Patterson III can play the interior defensive line for Castle or slide out and rush the passer. The Cincinnati commit made the Class 5A junior all-state team last fall after piling up 70 total tackles (13 for loss) and four sacks.
Damien Shanklin, sr., Warren Central
Shanklin is also a standout track and field thrower, but his future is on the gridiron. A four-star LSU commit and the top-rated senior prospect in Indiana, Shanklin is part of a Warren Central defense that opened the 2024 season with four consecutive shutouts.
Michael Thacker, sr., New Palestine
In eight games last season, Thacker recorded 60 total tackles (19 for loss), seven sacks and 14 quarterback hurries. The defensive tackle is committed to Ball State.
Isaiah White, sr., Ben Davis
White, an Illinois commit, had 69 total tackles and 7.5 sacks last season for the Class 6A state champions. He is a disruptive force at nose tackle.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App