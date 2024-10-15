Top 20 linebackers in Indiana high school football in 2024
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
This list focuses on the state's top linebackers.
There are plenty of standout football players in Indiana, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveIN to discuss the other linebackers worthy of fans’ attention in 2024.
TOP 20 LINEBACKERS IN INDIANA
Giovani Bailey-Hannah, sr., Hammond Central
The 5-foot-7, 165-pound Bailey-Hannah plays much bigger than his size. He was unblockable last season en route to Class 5A junior all-state honors, recording 68 total tackles, 16 sacks and three forced fumbles.
Jordyn Barlow, sr., Warren Central
Barlow notched 39 total tackles, five sacks and three interceptions during his junior season. He is a rock in the middle of Warren Central’s stout defense.
Caleb Beeler, sr., Lawrence North
An impact player since his sophomore season, Beeler piled up 88 total tackles and 19 quarterback hurries last year. Thirteen of the linebacker’s tackles went for a loss.
Freddy Brown, sr., Morton
The 6-foot, 220-pound Brown has the size to play linebacker and the speed to roam the secondary. The Western Michigan commit had 81 total tackles and 10 sacks a season ago and made the Class 5A junior all-state team.
Mykul Campbell, jr., Decatur Central
Campbell is an instinctual linebacker with sideline-to-sideline speed. He holds Power 4 offers from Cincinnati, Indiana and Wisconsin. Campbell made the Class 5A junior all-state team as an athlete last year.
Jev Hutton, sr., Fishers
Hutton is a dynamic outside linebacker who can defend the run and get after quarterbacks. The Yale commit had 63 total tackles (eight for loss) and two forced fumbles during his junior season.
Noah Knigga, sr., Lawrenceburg
An Eastern Michigan commit, Knigga hits like a truck while excelling in coverage. He is a four-year varsity standout for Lawrenceburg who made the Class 3A junior all-state team last year.
Gavin Leach, sr., Castle
Leach, a Toledo commit, recorded 112 total tackles as a sophomore and notched 139 more last year. He is an inside linebacker with excellent closing speed.
Parker Maiers, jr., Brebeuf Jesuit
Maiers had a monster sophomore season for Brebeuf Jesuit, tallying 152 total tackles (7.5 for loss). He set a Brebeuf Jesuit single-game record for tackles with 23.
Jackson Mills, sr., Harrison
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Mills is a monster in the middle of Harrison’s defense. He made the Class 5A junior all-state team last season after recording 108 total tackles, four sacks and an interception.
Trenton Nixon, sr., Merrillville
Nixon can play a variety of positions on Merrillville’s defense. The Northern Illinois commit tallied 58 total tackles, two sacks and an interception in 2023.
Jordan Palmer, jr., Whiteland
Palmer is a junior linebacker with excellent instincts and closing speed. He had 106 total tackles (11 for loss), three interceptions and four forced fumbles as a sophomore.
Garrett Ranes, jr., New Palestine
At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Ranes is a difficult assignment for opposing defenses. He piled up 113 total tackles (16.5 for loss) and four sacks as a sophomore and received Class 4A junior all-state honors.
Hayden Scott, sr., New Prairie
Scott is a versatile defensive player who recorded 113 total tackles last season. He received Class 4A junior all-state honors as an athlete.
Sam Steward, sr., Homestead
Steward had 94 total tackles (16 for loss) and 11 sacks en route to Class 6A junior all-state honors last year. He is committed to Purdue.
Lucas Szymborski, sr., Crown Point
A two-time state champion wrestler in Tennessee, Szymborski is back in Indiana for his senior season. The standout linebacker and tight end is committed to Ball State.
Andy Warren, sr., Perry Meridian
Warren filled up the box score with 118 total tackles last year and received Class 6A junior all-state honors. The Saint Francis commit ran for 10 touchdowns on offense.
Mikeah Webster, sr., Westfield
Webster is a two-way difference-maker for Westfield, one of the top teams in Class 6A. The Ball State commit recorded 152 total tackles (11 for loss) last season and rushed for five touchdowns. He made the 6A junior all-state team at linebacker.
Lennox Williams, sr., Westfield
Williams recorded 90 total tackles as a sophomore playing alongside Mikeah Webster but missed his junior season because of a knee injury. Back at full strength, Williams is one of the top linebackers in the Indianapolis area. His offers include Eastern Michigan and Western Illinois.
Daijon Willis, sr., Cardinal Ritter
Willis led the Cardinal Ritter defense last season with 127 total tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles. He was a factor on special teams with two blocked punts.
