Top 20 offensive linemen in Indiana high school football in 2024
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
This list focuses on the state's top offensive linemen.
There are plenty of standout football players in Indiana, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveIN to discuss the other offensive linemen worthy of fans’ attention in 2024.
TOP 20 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN IN INDIANA
Caiden Abbs, sr., Carroll
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Abbs is a versatile offensive lineman with excellent balance. The Illinois State commit started at tackle as a junior and has moved inside to center for his senior season. He was a Class 6A junior all-state pick last year.
Giovanni Garcia-De La Torre, sr., Mishawaka Marian
A four-year starter on Mishawaka Marian’s offensive line, Garcia-De La Torre is an under-the-radar prospect who plays with tremendous physicality. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Swiss army knife received Class 3A junior all-state honors last season.
Cameron Gorin, sr., Hamilton Southeastern
The top-rated offensive tackle prospect in Indiana, Gorin has a solid frame (6-foot-5, 270 pounds) and excellent feet. The Purdue commit made the Class 6A junior all-state team last year.
Bryce Harriman, sr., Columbus North
Another four-year starter, Harriman did not surrender a sack during his junior season. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder holds a Division I offer from Campbell.
Cameron Herron, sr., Warren Central
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Herron is capable of playing anywhere on the offensive line for Warren Central. A Class 6A junior all-state recipient last fall, Herron is committed to Iowa.
Avery Huggins, sr., Westfield
Huggins is an advanced blocker who excels in pass protection and the run game. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound senior’s offers include Ball State and Colorado State. He was a Class 6A junior all-state selection last season.
Chance Johnson, sr., Jeffersonville
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Johnson is a standout pass blocker at the offensive tackle position. He holds offers from Kentucky and Maryland, among others.
Luke Juris, sr., Hobart
A three-sport athlete who also competes in wrestling and track, Juris made the Class 4A junior all-state team in football last year. The 6-foot, 250-pounder also gets it done at defensive tackle.
Karson Kinsinger, sr., Lapel
Kinsinger is a massive offensive tackle prospect at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds. He holds Division I offers from Akron and Indiana State.
Sean Murphy, sr., Terre Haute South
A standout wrestler, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound Murphy knows how to use his athleticism on the football field. He is committed to Air Force.
Benjamin Novak, jr., Andrean
The top-rated junior offensive line prospect in Indiana, Novak already looks the part of a Division I lineman at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. He made the Class 2A junior all-state team last season and holds early offers from Indiana, Kentucky and Wisconsin, among others.
Ricky Ortiz, jr., Brownsburg
Brownsburg has the look of a Class 6A state champion this season, and a group of linemen led by Ortiz is a big reason. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Ortiz started every game for the Bulldogs last year and brings physicality to the team’s high-flying attack.
Max Parciak, sr., NorthWood
The 6-foot-3, 313-pound Parciak helped lead NorthWood to the Class 4A state title game last season. The Ball State commit made the 4A junior all-state team.
Evan Parker, sr., Carmel
An Indiana commit, the 6-foot-4, 295-pound Parker is a dominant piece up front for Carmel. He tallied 52 pancake blocks during his junior season en route to Class 6A junior all-state honors.
Charlie Riddle, sr., Heritage
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Riddle recorded a Heritage single-season record 82 pancake blocks as a junior en route to Class 3A junior all-state honors. He is also a standout track and field thrower.
Salih Salih, sr., Avon
Salih is an interior offensive lineman who plays guard and center for Avon. The rising 6-foot-3, 280-pound senior holds an offer from Wabash College.
Dereon Sanders, sr., Ben Davis
Sanders is another versatile blocker who can fill multiple roles on the offensive line for defending Class 6A state champion Ben Davis. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder holds multiple Division I offers.
Blake Smythe, jr., Franklin Community
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Smythe made the Class 5A junior all-state team last fall. The physical junior also plays baseball for Franklin Community.
Sankeerth Veluri, sr., Carmel
Veluri is a 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman with a 7-1 wingspan. He will play college football at the next level for Army.
James Williams Jr., jr., Lawrence Central
Nicknamed “Bam,” Williams Jr. has quick feet and the ability to move people in the run game. The 6-foot-3, 280-pound junior holds an offer from Miami (Ohio).
