Top 20 running backs in Indiana high school football in 2024
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
This list focuses on the state's top running backs.
There are plenty of standout football players in Indiana, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveIN to discuss the other running backs worthy of fans’ attention in 2024.
TOP 20 RUNNING BACKS IN INDIANA
Jalen Bonds, sr., Cathedral
Bonds shined last season for Cathedral, recording 1,194 rushing yards and eight touchdowns en route to Class 6A junior all-state honors. His Division I suitors include Army and Western Michigan.
Joliba Brogan II, sr., Mt. Vernon
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound Brogan II runs with great power and speed. He made the Class 4A junior all-state team last season after piling up more than 1,900 all-purpose yards.
N’Po Dodo, sr., Decatur Central
Dodo is an electric athlete who rushed for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior. He added 315 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Jedidiah Galvin, sr., North Posey
An all-around playmaker, Galvin ran for 1,323 yards and 26 touchdowns last season on his way to Class 2A junior all-state honors. He also had 505 receiving yards with three touchdowns and intercepted four passes.
CJ Harris, sr., Brebeuf Jesuit
Harris is a speed demon who functions as a running back and wide receiver in Brebeuf Jesuit’s offense. A season ago, Harris compiled 1,285 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground and caught two touchdown passes.
Jeremiah Lee, sr., Beech Grove
Lee is an explosive runner who boasts a 40-yard dash time of 4.4 seconds. He amassed 2,137 all-purpose yards last year with 23 total touchdowns.
Alex Leugers, sr., Franklin
Another speed back, Leugers is difficult to catch in the open field. He finished his junior season with 1,389 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.
Maximus McCool, sr., Castle
McCool is a big-play threat who is also adept at breaking tackles. He ran for 1,089 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and holds an in-state offer from Indiana State.
Myles McLaughlin, jr., Knox
A three-sport athlete, McLaughlin is a playmaker on the football field. He had 267 carries for 2,584 yards and 35 touchdowns as a sophomore and received Class 3A junior all-state honors on defense.
Jaylan McMoore, sr., Warren Central
The 5-foot-9, 200-pound McMoore is tough to tackle. He rushed for 926 yards and eight touchdowns last year for Warren Central.
Novell Miller, sr., Elkhart
A transfer from Mishawaka, Miller ran for 1,326 yards and 20 touchdowns last season en route to Class 5A junior all-state honors. The talented back is fast and physical.
Izayveon Moore, so., Lawrence North
One of the state’s top sophomores, Moore exploded onto the scene last season with 1,127 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He is also a factor in the receiving game.
Gino Prescott, sr., Columbus North
Prescott is a physical runner who carried 113 times for 745 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. He caught 23 passes for 229 yards and two scores.
Alijah Price, sr., Ben Davis
Price ran for 12 touchdowns as a sophomore and finished last season with 1,000 yards and 12 scores. He was voted Class 6A junior all-state.
Seth Pruitt, sr., West Noble
Pruitt entered his senior season with more than 3,000 yards on the ground. He had 218 carries for 1,454 yards and 25 touchdowns last year and made the Class 3A junior all-state team.
Nate Starks, sr., Carroll
Starks topped the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore and dealt with injuries last season. Now healthy, he is a weapon with the ball in his hands.
Darrell Taylor, jr., Crispus Attucks
Taylor also gets time at safety for Crispus Attucks, but he is at his best on offense. He ran for 2,111 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, receiving Class 4A junior all-state honors.
Slate Valentine, sr., Whiteland
Valentine nearly reached the 2,000 rushing yards mark last season, finishing with 1,940 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was voted Class 5A junior all-state.
Caiden Verrett, sr., Hanover Central
Verrett recorded 1,743 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns during his junior season. He finished with 2,174 all-purpose yards and made the Class 3A junior all-state team.
Azariah Wallace, sr., Hamilton Southeastern
Wallace scored eight touchdowns as a sophomore and had 595 rushing yards and nine touchdowns last season. He is a powerful runner at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds.
