Top 20 tight ends in Indiana high school football in 2024

TOP 20 TIGHT ENDS IN INDIANA
Andrew Barker, sr., Kokomo
A three-sport athlete who also competes in basketball and baseball, Barker will play football at the next level for Indiana. He is an impact player at tight end and defensive end and is even a weapon as a punter.
Dominick Barry, jr., Center Grove
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Barry is a versatile weapon for Center Grove’s offense. His early offers include Cincinnati, Indiana and Washington.
Aiden Brewer, sr., Noblesville
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Brewer can function as a tight end or wide receiver in Noblesville’s offense. The Bowling Green commit also stars on defense and was a Class 6A junior all-state selection last season.
Nizyi Davis, sr., Lawrence Central
At 6-foot-6 and 215 pounds, Davis is an easy target to find in the passing game. He committed to Wisconsin over the summer after making the Class 6A junior all-state team.
Harrison Forestal, sr., Bishop Chatard
Forestal had a monster junior season for Bishop Chatard, catching 46 passes for 434 yards. He helped the Trojans go 15-0 and claim a second consecutive Class 3A state title.
Chris Herrin, sr., Terre Haute South
Herrin hauled in 61 passes for 838 yards and eight touchdowns en route to Class 5A junior all-state honors last year. The playmaker is committed to South Dakota.
Jaylan Johnson, sr., Seymour
Johnson is a receiving tight end who had 58 receptions for 1,003 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior. He was voted Class 5A junior all-state.
Max Kaehr, sr., Adams Central
A small-school standout, Kaehr gets it done at tight end and outside linebacker for Adams Central. He was a Class 1A junior all-state pick last season.
Hunter Kauffman, sr., Fairfield
Kauffman is another talented small-school two-way player who caught two touchdowns as a junior. The Class 3A junior all-state honoree also recorded 86 total tackles on defense.
Zeke Litchfield, sr., Heritage
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Litchfield is a big target in the passing game. He ended his junior season with 405 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.
Garrett Long, sr., Columbus North
A Kent State commit, Long is an impact player at tight end and linebacker for Columbus North. He is also a factor on the basketball court as a power forward.
Alston McDaniel, sr., Cathedral
McDaniel is a physical tight end who makes his mark as a blocker. He holds a Division I offer from Valparaiso.
Julian McMahan, sr., John Glenn
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound McMahan is a sturdy presence for John Glenn on both sides of the ball. He was a Class 3A junior all-state selection last season.
Andrew Monday, sr., Mississinewa
Monday earned Class 4A junior all-state honors last year with 33 receptions for 635 yards and nine touchdowns. He also plays middle linebacker for Mississinewa.
Ozzy Pollard, sr., Carmel
The son of former NBA player Scot Pollard, Ozzy Pollard is a Division I football prospect whose offers include Ball State, Colorado State and Indiana. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Pollard looks more like an offensive lineman than a tight end, but the senior has the agility and hands to be an effective receiver.
Brady Rhoad, sr., Carroll
Rhoad hauled in 30 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns during his junior season. The do-everything tight end is committed to Western Michigan.
Kayden Ruble, sr., Eastern Hancock
Ruble made the Class 2A junior all-state team last year as a receiving tight end. He is just as good on the basketball court, where he averaged 14.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game as a junior.
Tyler Ruxer, jr., Heritage Hills
Ruxer is another tight end/wide receiver hybrid who boasts a 40-yard dash time of 4.61 seconds. He caught 27 passes for 545 yards and nine touchdowns last season and made the Class 3A junior all-state team.
Brady Schickel, jr., Mount Vernon
Schickel was also voted Class 3A junior all-state last year as a defensive lineman. On offense, he plays tight end in Mount Vernon’s explosive attack.
Brock Schott, sr., Leo
Schott gets it done on both sides of the ball for Leo, but his future likely will be at tight end. The four-star Miami commit had 35 receptions for 743 yards and six touchdowns last season and recorded 67 tackles (32 for loss) and 19 sacks as an edge presence.
