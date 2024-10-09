Top 20 wide receivers in Indiana high school football in 2024
We're taking a position-by-position look at some of the top players in Indiana high school football.
This list focuses on the state's top wide receivers.
There are plenty of standout football players in Indiana, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Tag us on X or Instagram at @SBLiveIN to discuss the other wide receivers worthy of fans’ attention in 2024.
TOP 20 WIDE RECEIVERS IN INDIANA
Gabriel Aramboles, sr., Westfield
A four-year varsity contributor, Aramboles entered his senior season with 1,688 career receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. The Ball State commit was a Class 6A junior all-state pick last fall.
Tayshon Bardo, jr., Penn
A burner with 4.49 speed in the 40-yard dash, Bardo is one of the most sought-after junior prospects in Indiana. His early offers include Louisville and Vanderbilt.
Davion Chandler, sr., Lawrence North
An elite route-runner, Chandler committed to Indiana over the summer. He was productive for Lawrence North as a junior, catching 40 passes for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Taylor Clark, sr., Brebeuf Jesuit
Clark made the Class 4A junior all-state team last season after catching 55 passes for 996 yards and 17 touchdowns. In a September victory over 6A Carmel, Clark had seven receptions for 217 yards and three touchdowns.
Luke Ellspermann, sr., Evansville Memorial
Ellspermann is an all-around offensive weapon who accumulated 1,037 yards of total offense and 11 touchdowns as a junior. For his efforts, Ellspermann was voted Class 4A junior all-state.
Tyrus Graverson, sr., Bremen
A small-school standout, Graverson caught 71 passes for 1,323 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to Class 2A junior all-state honors last season. He is also a standout safety and kick returner.
Jerquaden Guilford, jr., Northrop
Guilford is an explosive junior receiver whose numerous early offers include Ohio State, Penn State and Tennessee. He is the top offensive junior prospect in Indiana.
JonAnthony Hall, sr., Fishers
Hall is an elite athlete who placed second at the Indiana state championships in the long jump (23 feet, 1 inch) after helping lead Fishers to the Class 4A boys basketball title in March. The four-star Stanford commit had 69 receptions for 1,055 yards and six touchdowns as a junior and made the Class 6A junior all-state team.
Lebron Hill, sr., Morton
The 6-foot-5 Hill is also a standout on the basketball court, but he will play football in college for Purdue. He is an improving route-runner and an elite red zone target who made the Class 5A junior all-state team last fall.
Eugene Hilton Jr., sr., Zionsville
The son of former Indianapolis Colts receiver T. Y. Hilton, Eugene Hilton Jr. is a big target with plenty of speed. The four-star Wisconsin commit hauled in 46 passes for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns a season ago for Zionsville and received Class 6A junior all-state honors.
Byron Hon, sr., Perry Meridian
Hon isn’t the biggest receiver at 5-foot-9 and 155 pounds, but the senior is always one of the fastest players on the field. He recorded 40 receptions for 691 yards and six touchdowns last season.
AJ Johnson, sr., Cathedral
An Army commit, Johnson recorded nine touchdown receptions last season. The 6-foot-5 red zone weapon also competes in basketball and track for Cathedral.
Isaac Kaiser, sr., Floyd Central
The 6-foot-4 Kaiser dominated as a junior, catching 41 passes for 912 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was voted Class 5A junior all-state.
Fuddy Kile, sr., Maconaquah
A three-sport athlete, Kile has been a productive receiver for Maconaquah since his freshman season. He hauled in 15 touchdowns as a sophomore and made the Class 3A junior all-state team last fall after recording 74 receptions for 1,291 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Harold Mack Jr., sr., Wayne
Mack is a multi-purpose weapon who tallied 815 all-purpose yards and seven total touchdowns in seven games as a junior. He holds offers from several MAC schools.
Liam Mann, sr., Carmel
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Mann is an elite red zone target who functions as a receiver/tight end hybrid. Also a standout basketball player, Mann holds a football offer from Toledo.
Jace Scrafton, sr., Danville
Another towering receiver, the 6-foot-6 Scrafton was a Class 3A junior all-state selection last fall. He is just as good on the hardwood, where he averaged 10.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as a junior.
Hunter Stroud, sr., Martinsville
Stroud is a standout wide receiver and kick returner for Martinsville. He was a Class 4A junior all-state selection last year after catching 66 passes for 950 yards and six scores with a return touchdown.
Jaidon Vanpelt, jr., Carroll
Vanpelt is a home-run threat with the ability to turn short completions into touchdowns. His early offers include Ball State and Marshall.
Jaylen White, sr., Bishop Luers
White had 40 receptions for 586 yards and eight touchdowns last season as Bishop Luers won the Class 2A state title. He received 2A junior all-state recognition.
