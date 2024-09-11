Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (9/11/2024)
There is not much movement at the top of the Indiana high school football Top 25 rankings this week as the first five teams remain the same.
SBLive Indiana Top 25 high school football rankings
September 11, 2024
1. Crown Point (3-0)
Previous rank: 1 Last week: Def. Merrillville 46-13
Miami (Ohio) commit Noah Ehrlich accounted for five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) to pace the Bulldogs.
Next game: vs. Lake Central, Sept. 13
2. Westfield (3-0)
Previous rank: 2 Last week: Def. Zionsville 28-10
Quarterback Carsen Melvin threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Shamrocks.
Next game: at Noblesville, Sept. 13
3. Hamilton Southeastern (3-0)
Previous rank: 3 Last week: Def. Avon 28-10
Ty Earlewine's interception-return TD helped the Royals pull away in the second half for the win.
Next game: vs. Fishers, Sept. 13
4. Brownsburg (3-0)
Previous rank: 4 Last week: Def. Franklin Central 40-0
Sophomore Branden Sharpe caught seven passes for 230 yards and two TDs for the Bulldogs.
Next game: vs. Avon, Sept. 13
5. Warren Central (3-0)
Previous rank: 5 Last week: Def. Indianapolis North Central 30-0
Louisville commit Tyrone Burrus had eight tackles and three sacks as the Warriors posted their third consecutive shutout.
Next game: vs. Lawrence Central, Sept. 13
6. Center Grove (2-1)
Previous rank: 7 Last week: Def. Louisville Trinity (Ky.) 24-10
Sophomore Drake McClurg set a program record with 238 receiving yards on 11 catches. He scored two touchdowns.
Next game: at Ben Davis, Sept. 13
7. Carmel (2-1)
Previous rank: 8 Last week: Def. Centerville (Ohio) 44-23
Nate Williams had nine catches for 104 yards and a touchdown for the Greyhounds.
Next game: vs. Louisville Trinity (Ky.), Sept. 13
8. Fishers (2-1)
Previous rank: 10 Last week: Def. Noblesville 17-14 (OT)
Jon Tangara kicked the winning field goal and Stanford commit JonAnthony Hall caught 11 passes for 97 yards and a TD for the Tigers.
Next game: at Hamilton Southeastern, Sept. 13
9. Lawrence North (3-0)
Previous rank: 11 Last week: Def. Wayne (Ohio) 45-21
Indiana commit Davion Chandler caught five passes for 202 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.
Next game: vs. Indianapolis North Central, Sept. 13
10. Cathedral (1-2)
Previous rank: 6 Last week: Lost to Cincinnati St. Xavier (Ohio) 35-31
Host St. Xavier threw the go-ahead TD pass with 18 seconds remaining and then had an interception to seal the win.
Next game: at Bishop Chatard, Sept. 13
11. Fort Wayne Snider (2-1)
Previous rank: 13 Last week: Def. Fort Wayne Concordia 41-6
The Panthers gave up an early touchdown after Concordia recovered an onside kick to start the game but then scored 41 unanswered points.
Next game: at Fort Wayne South Side, Sept. 13
12. Concord (3-0)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Mishawaka 35-34
Bo Brunner passed for three touchdowns, and the Minutemen held on for the win.
Next game: at Northridge, Sept. 13
13. Ben Davis (1-2)
Previous rank: 23 Last week: Def. Pike 38-14
Alijah Price had 206 yards and two TDs on 23 touches for the Giants.
Next game: vs. Center Grove, Sept. 13
14. Mishawaka (2-1)
Previous rank: 14 Last week: Lost to Concord 35-34
The Cavemen rallied from a 28-14 deficit to pull within a point with 24 seconds left, but they came up short on a two-point conversion attempt.
Next game: vs. NorthWood, Sept. 13
15. Columbus North (3-0)
Previous rank: 21 Last week: Def. Southport 45-14
Asher Ratliff had two TD passes to Garrett Long and ran for another score, and Gino Prescott rushed for two TDs as the Bull Dogs rolled.
Next game: vs. Roncalli, Sept. 13
16. Merrillville (2-1)
Previous rank: 12 Last week: Lost to Crown Point 46-13
John Peters had a TD catch and Jac'Quarious Johnson added a touchdown run for the Pirates.
Next game: at Portage, Sept. 13
17. Penn (2-1)
Previous rank: 15 Last week: Def. South Bend Riley 35-7
Quinn Watson paced the Kingsmen defense with three sacks and two tackles for loss.
Next game: vs. South Bend Washington, Sept. 13
18. New Palestine (2-0)
Previous rank: 16 Last week: Def. Yorktown 41-13
Josh Raines ran 10 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns for the Dragons.
Next game: at Mount Vernon (Fortville), Sept. 13
19. Bishop Chatard (2-0)
Previous rank: 17 Last week: Def. Roncalli 9-3
Daniel Shaw's short touchdown run in the third quarter and a stout defensive effort were enough for the Trojans.
Next game: vs. Cathedral, Sept. 13
20. Noblesville (2-1)
Previous rank: 18 Last week: Lost to Fishers 17-14 (OT)
Tyler Holmes ran for 94 yards and a touchdown and had an interception for the Millers.
Next game: vs. Westfield, Sept. 13
21. Pike (2-1)
Previous rank: 9 Last week: Lost to Ben Davis 38-14
Chase Shurn had a 59-yard touchdown run for the Red Devils.
Next game: vs. Southport, Sept. 13
22. Fort Wayne Carroll (1-2)
Previous rank: 25 Last week: Def. Fort Wayne South Side 49-0
Jimmy Sullivan passed for three touchdowns in the first half, and the Chargers cruised to a shutout win.
Next game: at Fort Wayne Dwenger, Sept. 13
23. Decatur Central (1-1)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Whiteland 42-29
Kasmir Hicks had two big plays for Hawks touchdowns: a 64-yard reception and a 66-yard interception return. He finished with four catches for 150 yards.
Next game: at Martinsville Sept. 13
24. Whiteland (1-1)
Previous rank: 19 Last week: Lost to Decatur Central 42-29
Ollie Taylor threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for the Warriors.
Next game: vs. Franklin, Sept. 13
25. Lafayette Jefferson (3-0)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Anderson 49-6
The Bronchos had a breather after squeezing past Michigan City 17-13 in Week 2.
Next game: at Muncie Central, Sept. 13
—
