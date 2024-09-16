Vote: Who should be the SBLive/SI Indiana Athlete of the Week (9/16/2024)?
Here are the candidates for the SBLive/SI Indiana Athlete of the Week as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.
Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email mikeclarkpreps@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
—
Tommy Bonner, Hanover Central football
The senior set a program record with six touchdown passes in a 48-21 win against Lowell.
Anthony Coellner, Carmel football
The quarterback accounted for 370 total yards and two scores in a 35-23 loss to Louisville Trinity (Ky.).
Hayden Cler, Guerin Catholic football
The senior caught 26 passes for 397 yard and six touchdowns in a 69-62 loss to Brebeuf Jesuit.
Devin Craig, Lapel football
Craig threw five touchdown passes in a 42-12 victory against Indian Creek.
Xavier Dangerfield, Cathedral football
Dangerfield had 26 carries for 201 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-7 win against Bishop Chatard.
Jacob Davis, New Palestine football
The quarterback threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in a 56-8 win against Mount Vernon (Fortville).
Jake Dyer, Madison football
In a 58-14 win against Carroll County (Ky.), the senior had a 74-yard punt return TD, a 76-yard kickoff return touchdown, a 52-yard TD catch and a 49-yard touchdown pass.
Noah Ehrlich, Crown Point football
The Miami (Ohio) commit passed for four touchdowns in a 42-14 win against Lake Central.
CJ Harris, Brebeuf Jesuit football
The senior ran for 402 yards and five touchdowns in a 69-62 win against Guerin Catholic.
Malcolm Houze, Guerin Catholic football
The senior passed for 638 yards and eight touchdowns in a 69-62 loss to Brebeuf Jesuit.
Keith Jackson Jr., Warren Central football
The senior ran a punt back 60 yards for a touchdown, threw a touchdown pass and was one of the leaders of a defense that earned its fourth straight shutout, 35-0 over Lawrence Central.
Ava Jarrell, Pendleton Heights girls cross country
Jarrell won the Elite division title at the Brown County Eagle Classic with a time of 17:38.
Jack Levin, Jasper football
The junior ran for one touchdown, returned a fumble for another and picked off two passes in a 41-0 shutout of Evansville Bosse.
Mia Loggins, Fort Wayne Concordia girls golf
Loggins shot a 77 to earn medalist honors and lead Concordia to the Summit Athletic Conference title.
Breckan Maran, Fairfield football
The senior ran for 235 yards and scored five touchdowns in a 48-30 win against Culver Academies.
Gabe McWilliams, Center Grove football
The quarterback was 13-of-20 passing for 225 yards and two scores in a 42-19 win against Ben Davis.
Eli Nix, Heritage Christian football
The quarterback passed for 304 yards, ran for 109 and accounted for all nine touchdowns in a 63-33 win against Eastern Hancock.
Jayden Overmeyer, Triton football
The junior ran for 222 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-12 win over South Central (Union Mills).
Max Pickett, Hobart football
The junior had 25 carries for 202 yards and a TD in a 41-23 victory against Kankakee Valley.
Josh Ranes, New Palestine football
Ranes ran for 119 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-8 win against Mount Vernon (Fortville).
Reed Robinson, New Prairie football
The junior completed all three of his pass attempts for 103 yards and a TD, and ran 11 times for 131 yards and three scores in a 48-6 win vs. South Bend Adams.
Gunner Ruppert, Greenwood football
Ruppert ran for 314 and two touchdowns and also threw a TD pass in a 40-27 victory vs. Mooresville.
Calvin Seitz, Jasper boys cross country
Seiss took first in the Elite division at the Brown County Eagle Classic at 15:21.1.
Ryan Thembulembu, Fishers football
The junior ran 28 times for 163 yards and caught three passes for 30 yards, scoring three touchdowns in a 37-35 rivalry win against Hamilton Southeastern.
Westyn Weyrich, Plainfield football
Weyrich ran 17 times for 131 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-12 win against Perry Meridian.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App