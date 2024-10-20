12 Iowa high school football games to watch in Week 9
As you prepare to head out the door this week to catch some Iowa high school football action, keep an eye on these 12 games - many of which include opening round playoff games in 8-Man, Class 1A, 2A and 3A. After reading about these great matchups, click on the links for more details on each game and to vote for the teams you believe will win in our Pick’Em Challenge.
All of these games are scheduled to be played Friday, Oct. 25:
Gilbert at Pella
Can Pella secure another unbeaten season and district title, or will Will Hawthorne and Gilbert pull the upset? The Tigers will need Hawthorne, an Iowa State commit, to be at his best - and he has been all year, running for over 1,700 yards and 24 touchdowns. The Dutch counter with Collin Kerndt, Emmanuel Diers and Tyson Barnes.
Bettendorf at Iowa City High
Bettendorf has the chance to enter the playoffs perfect after surviving a scare last week in overtime. Iowa City High is also comfortably in the postseason but could really make a statement with a win over the Bulldogs. Expect to see plenty of Bobby Bacon for the Little Hawks against an active Bettendorf defense.
Sioux City East at Johnston
These two might be the biggest surprises of the 5A season, as both are sitting at 6-2 overall. Sioux City East has won three straight while Johnston owns wins over Southeast Polk and Ankeny since late last month. The Dragons lead the all-time series 7-1 including a 48-13 victory last season.
ADM at North Polk
This could be the game of the week, as ADM looks to knock North Polk from the ranks of the unbeatens. Last year, the Comets won, 28-17, after the Tigers won both meetings in 2022 including a 68-42 playoff triumph. It will also be a battle of dual-threat QBS as ADM is led by Hudson Shull while North Polk counters with Nathan Feldmann.
Iowa City West at Cedar Rapids Prairie
Depending how things shake out, this could be a play-in game. Last week, Iowa City West was 14th in the RPI while Cedar Rapids Prairie was 16th. Prairie nearly upset Bettendorf while West knocked off Pleasant Valley.
Fort Dodge at Spencer
Another 4A game that could cause plenty of confusion in the district race with an upset. Fort Dodge has shown plenty despite the loss of all-stater Dreshaun Ross, but the Dodgers will need to be on their game against a rock-solid Spencer squad led by seniors Miles Robbins, Cael Bruning, Ryan Matthiesen and Jack Berends.
Linn-Mar at Pleasant Valley
Will Pleasant Valley be able to rebound following a loss to Iowa City West? Or will Linn-Mar send them to the back of the pack with a second straight defeat? The Spartans have won six of eight since 2010 in the series including six in a row.
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Dyersville Beckman
A No. 2 vs. No. 3 playoff matchup in 1A, Sumner-Fredericksburg will lean on Tatum Nuss and Noah Henderson. Nuss and Henderson both have over 500 yards rushing while Nuss has 804 in the air with 18 total TDs. Dyersville Beckman’s Isaac Burlage is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing.
Lynnville-Sully at Riverside
One of the top Class A playoff matchups will see district runner-up Riverside welcome in perennial state qualifier Lynnville-Sully. The Hawks went 5-3 this year after winning 27 games the three previous years combined. Riverside’s six wins are the most since going 8-2 in 2020.
St. Edmond at Janesville
Two district runner-ups square off for the first time ever. St. Edmond relied on its defense to best Glidden-Ralston last week while Janesville has scored over 60 six times.
Bedford at Belle Plaine
Bedford is one of the top rushing attacks in the state, recording almost 2,000 yards with 48 TDs on the ground. Belle Plaine shocked Iowa Valley last week as Ty Alcott had 212 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
WACO at Central City
Meet Mr. Matthew Klostermann of Central City, as the senior has 1,846 yards rushing with 32 TDs while recording 57.5 tackles and five sacks. He also has thrown a TD and caught one while adding both a kickoff and punt return for a score.