Former Solon QB Cam Miller wrapping up an excellent career at NDSU
Cam Miller is the latest North Dakota State quarterback to be finding success on the field, leading the Bison to a 5-1 start after besting North Dakota last weekend, 41-14.
Miller, a fifth-year senior from Iowa's Solon High, threw for 168 yards with two touchdowns. On the year, he has yet to throw an interception among his 134 attempts, completing almost 77 percent of his passes for 1,311 yards and 11 TDs.
Miller has been starting for NDSU since his sophomore season. He has made 44 consecutive starts and posted a record of 36-10 as the Bisons' starter. He was name to a pair of FCS All-American teams in 2023 and was Walter Payton Award finalist.
He was a three-year starter at Solon, setting numerous school records while going 32-3 overall. He passed for 2,436 yards and 28 touchdowns, while rushing for 840 yards and 12 scores during his senior year. He set school records in single-season passing yards and passing touchdowns, along with most all-purpose yards (3,276)...Went 32-3 as a starter, passing for 5,894 yards and 79 touchdowns while rushing for 1,184 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Miller was also a two-time All-State selection in baseball while at Salon where he set a school record with a 0.60 ERA.
Former Norwalk star Zach Marker produces four touchdowns for undefeated Delaware
Zach Marker’s journey to Delaware has been a long and winding one.
Marker had three passing touchdowns and ran in another as the Blue Hens stayed perfect on the year with a 42-35 victory over Monmouth. Marker’s 86-yard TD pass to Marcus Yarns in the fourth was the difference.
All four of his touchdowns came in the second half, starting with a 5-yard run that gave Delaware a lead out of the break. He finished the game 16 of 33 passing for 298 yards with three TDs while adding 26 yards and the score on the ground.
Marker, a grad student, spent three seasons at Iowa Central following a standout prep career with Norwalk where he had over 2,900 yards of total offense and 38 touchdowns as a senior.
Last year, he appeared in five games making three starts, setting two school records.
Marker was a three-year member of the Norwalk varsity squad in high school and was a dual threat sensation as a senior, passing for 1,800 yards and 23 touchdowns while rushing for 1,104 yards and 15 TDs.
T.J. Bollers, Cal almost pull an upset of Miami
T.J. Bollers, a product of Iowa's Clear Creek-Amana High, started out his collegiate career with Wisconsin before transferring to California. The redshirt junior defensive lineman was part of a unit that pressured Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Ward and Miami all night this past weekend.
In the end, the Hurricanes pulled out a stunning victory to remain in the chase for a spot in the college football playoff, but Bollers and the Golden Bears definitely showed something as well.
Bollers, who saw action in 18 games over three seasons with Wisconsin, had three tackles including one for loss vs. Miami with two quarterback hurries. He has nine tackles with a sack on the season as California heads to Pittsburgh this Saturday.
A 4-star recruit coming out of high school, Bollers was a 1st-Team All-State pick in Iowa as a high school senion at CCA. He had 35.5 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, as a senior, and was named the Defensive Line MVP at the U.S. Army All-American Combine in 2020.