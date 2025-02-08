History made as girls state wrestling championships wrap up
Molly Allen became just the second girl to capture four overall state wrestling championships Friday night from the Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Allen, a senior at Riverside, one her first under the banner of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches Association and the last three under the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union. Earlier in the night, Katie Biscoglia of Raccoon River-Northwest won her third consecutive title and will go for four next winter.
Behind Biscoglia and company, Raccoon River-Northwest held off Ankeny for Class 2A team gold. East Buchanan, the one-class champion last year, claimed gold in 1A. This was the first time there were two classes for girls wrestling.
Allen needed just 61 seconds to secure her title, picking up a technical fall in the finals at 125 in 1A. She ended the year a perfect 31-0, earning two other technical falls and a pin at state.
With the win, Allen joined Naomi Simon from Decorah and currently at Iowa, as a four-time champion. Allen won her first two under the IWCA and her last two under the IGHSAU.
Biscoglia, 58-1 on the year, also won via technical fall in the finals of 105 pounds in 2A. She had won her first three state tournament matches via fall.
In another featured match, Mahri Manz of Lewis Central downed Skylar Slade of Southeast Polk in a battle of former state champions. Manz earned a fall with four seconds left in the opening period, finishing 49-0 on the season.
Along with Biscoglia’s championship performance, Raccoon River-Northwest had runner-up showings from Calista Rodish and a third from Naomi Templeman. Five others placed inside the Top-7.
East Buchanan had five on the podium, led by champion Brooklyn Graham, who earned three pins.
Libby Dix of Mount Vernon picked up her second title, as did Reanah Utterback from Sigourney-Keota, Mackenzie Childers of Cedar Rapids Prairie, Colbie Tenborg from Saydel and Mackenzie Arends of Nevada.