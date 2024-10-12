High School

Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (10/12/2024)

Our Top 5 stay in place; Edgewwod-Colesburg and Gladbrook-Reinbeck claim a spot in the Super 8

Dana Becker

Remsen St. Mary's football is 7-0 and holding stready at No. 2 in our Iowa 8-man Football Super 8 rankings this week.
Here are High School on SI’s Iowa high school football 8-Man rankings for the week of Oct. 14:

1. Bishop Garrigan (7-0)

Previous rank: 1

The defending state champs survived their toughest test to date, handing GTRA a 52-38 loss with a stunning comeback.

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0)

Previous rank: 2

In another battle of unbeatens, the Hawks denied Woodbine the upset, scoring a 46-30 victory. The 30 points allowed were just eight few than they had surrendered in the previous six games combined.

3. Don Bosco (7-0)

Previous rank: 3

The Dons recorded their second shutout of the season, holding their fifth opponent to seven points or less in a 62-0 victory over Turkey Valley.

4. Audubon (7-0)

Previous rank: 4

Things got interesting for the Wheelers this past week, as they clinched the district title with a 36-24 win at home over Collins-Maxwell.

5. Iowa Valley (7-0)

Previous rank: 5

Nolan Kriegel and the Tigers just continue piling up points, scoring 70 for the fourth straight week in a win vs. HLV.

6. Lenox (7-0)

Previous rank: 7

In a battle with Southeast Warren, the Tigers flexed their muscle, claiming a 55-8 triumph.

7. Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0)

Previous rank: Not rank

The Vikings put up 84 in a win over Calamus-Wheatland to remain unbeaten on the year. They are averaging 63 points per game this season.

8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-1)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Since a close loss to Don Bosco in Week 1, the Rebels have been unstoppable, including back-to-back 40-point wins.

