Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (10/12/2024)
Here are High School on SI’s Iowa high school football 8-Man rankings for the week of Oct. 14:
1. Bishop Garrigan (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
The defending state champs survived their toughest test to date, handing GTRA a 52-38 loss with a stunning comeback.
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0)
Previous rank: 2
In another battle of unbeatens, the Hawks denied Woodbine the upset, scoring a 46-30 victory. The 30 points allowed were just eight few than they had surrendered in the previous six games combined.
3. Don Bosco (7-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Dons recorded their second shutout of the season, holding their fifth opponent to seven points or less in a 62-0 victory over Turkey Valley.
4. Audubon (7-0)
Previous rank: 4
Things got interesting for the Wheelers this past week, as they clinched the district title with a 36-24 win at home over Collins-Maxwell.
5. Iowa Valley (7-0)
Previous rank: 5
Nolan Kriegel and the Tigers just continue piling up points, scoring 70 for the fourth straight week in a win vs. HLV.
6. Lenox (7-0)
Previous rank: 7
In a battle with Southeast Warren, the Tigers flexed their muscle, claiming a 55-8 triumph.
7. Edgewood-Colesburg (7-0)
Previous rank: Not rank
The Vikings put up 84 in a win over Calamus-Wheatland to remain unbeaten on the year. They are averaging 63 points per game this season.
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Since a close loss to Don Bosco in Week 1, the Rebels have been unstoppable, including back-to-back 40-point wins.