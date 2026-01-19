High School

Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026

Waukee Northwest makes move up after big wins on the hardwood

Dana Becker

Northwest’s Logan Vogt (24) drives to the basket against Southeast Polk on Dec. 19, 2025, at Waukee Northwest High School.
Northwest’s Logan Vogt (24) drives to the basket against Southeast Polk on Dec. 19, 2025, at Waukee Northwest High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a big week for the Waukee Northwest girls basketball team, knocking off Dowling Catholic and Ankeny Centennial in consecutive games.

The Wolves, who have won five in a row since losses to Johnston and West Des Moines Valley, clipped the Maroons, 43-40. They followed that up with a dominating performance vs. Ankeny Centennial on the road.

Johnston remained No. 1 overall, earning a pair of wins ahead of a showdown with Waukee Northwest.

Here is the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:

Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026

1. Johnston (Class 5A, 13-0)

Previous Rank: No. 1

Last Week: Easy wins for the Dragons ahead of back-to-back matchups with Waukee Northwest and Ankeny.

2. Waukee Northwest  (5A, 9-3)

Previous Rank: No. 5

Last Week: The Wolves have knocked off Ankeny, Dowling Catholic and Ankeny Centennial in consecutive games.

3. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 11-0)

Previous Rank: No. 4

Last Week: The Crusaders put up 95 and 94 points in wins this past week.

4. Dowling Catholic  (5A, 12-2)

Previous Rank: No. 2

Last Week: After a 43-40 loss to Waukee Northwest, the Maroons rebounded, trouncing Urbandale by 20.

5. Maquoketa  (3A, 9-2)

Previous Rank: No. 6

Last Week: Eight in a row for the Cardinals since a loss to 5A Iowa City Liberty.

6. Newell-Fonda  (1A, 11-0)

Previous Rank: No. 7

Last Week: The Mustangs followed up a win over Council Bluffs St. Albert by thumping West Bend-Mallard, 68-9.

7. Mount Vernon (3A, 13-2)

Previous Rank: No. 10

Last Week: Make it 11 straight after wins over Center Point-Urbana and Independence.

8. Dallas Center-Grimes  (4A, 11-2)

Previous Rank: No. 11

Last Week: The Mustangs earned convincing victories vs. Pella Christian and Pella.

9. Council Bluffs St. Albert  (1A, 12-1)

Previous Rank: No. 3

Last Week: A loss to Newell-Fonda in a 1A title game rematch halted a lengthy win streak by the Saintes.

10. West Des Moines Valley (5A, 8-5)

Previous Rank: No. 9

Last Week: The Tigers face a big week with Dowling Catholic and Waukee Northwest on the horizon.

11. North Polk  (4A, 11-2)

Previous Rank: No. 12

12. Clear Creek-Amana (4A, 11-0)

Previous Rank: No. 13

Last Week: An average margin of victory of nearly 27 points makes these Clippers a real threat.

13. Denver  (2A, 12-1)

Previous Rank: No. 15

14. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 12-1)

Previous Rank: No. 16

15. Iowa City West  (5A, 9-3)

Previous Rank: No. 17

16. Norwalk  (4A, 11-1)

Previous Rank: No. 18

17. Treynor  (2A, 11-1)

Previous Rank: No. 19

18. Bishop Garrigan  (1A, 12-2)

Previous Rank: No. 20

19. Des Moines Christian  (3A, 12-2)

Previous Rank: No. 21

20. Hinton  (2A, 11-1)

Previous Rank: No. 22

21. Cedar Falls (5A, 11-2)

Previous Rank: No. 23

22. Iowa City High (5A, 11-3)

Previous Rank: No. 24

23. Ankeny (5A, 9-4)

Previous Rank: No. 25

24. Maquoketa Valley  (2A, 12-1)

Previous Rank: No. 8

25. Cherokee  (3A, 9-2)

Previous Rank: No. 14

Dropped out: None.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa