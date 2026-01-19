Iowa High School Girls Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Jan. 19, 2026
It was a big week for the Waukee Northwest girls basketball team, knocking off Dowling Catholic and Ankeny Centennial in consecutive games.
The Wolves, who have won five in a row since losses to Johnston and West Des Moines Valley, clipped the Maroons, 43-40. They followed that up with a dominating performance vs. Ankeny Centennial on the road.
Johnston remained No. 1 overall, earning a pair of wins ahead of a showdown with Waukee Northwest.
Here is the High School on SI Iowa girls basketball Top 25 state rankings:
1. Johnston (Class 5A, 13-0)
Previous Rank: No. 1
Last Week: Easy wins for the Dragons ahead of back-to-back matchups with Waukee Northwest and Ankeny.
2. Waukee Northwest (5A, 9-3)
Previous Rank: No. 5
Last Week: The Wolves have knocked off Ankeny, Dowling Catholic and Ankeny Centennial in consecutive games.
3. Sioux City Bishop Heelan (4A, 11-0)
Previous Rank: No. 4
Last Week: The Crusaders put up 95 and 94 points in wins this past week.
4. Dowling Catholic (5A, 12-2)
Previous Rank: No. 2
Last Week: After a 43-40 loss to Waukee Northwest, the Maroons rebounded, trouncing Urbandale by 20.
5. Maquoketa (3A, 9-2)
Previous Rank: No. 6
Last Week: Eight in a row for the Cardinals since a loss to 5A Iowa City Liberty.
6. Newell-Fonda (1A, 11-0)
Previous Rank: No. 7
Last Week: The Mustangs followed up a win over Council Bluffs St. Albert by thumping West Bend-Mallard, 68-9.
7. Mount Vernon (3A, 13-2)
Previous Rank: No. 10
Last Week: Make it 11 straight after wins over Center Point-Urbana and Independence.
8. Dallas Center-Grimes (4A, 11-2)
Previous Rank: No. 11
Last Week: The Mustangs earned convincing victories vs. Pella Christian and Pella.
9. Council Bluffs St. Albert (1A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: No. 3
Last Week: A loss to Newell-Fonda in a 1A title game rematch halted a lengthy win streak by the Saintes.
10. West Des Moines Valley (5A, 8-5)
Previous Rank: No. 9
Last Week: The Tigers face a big week with Dowling Catholic and Waukee Northwest on the horizon.
11. North Polk (4A, 11-2)
Previous Rank: No. 12
12. Clear Creek-Amana (4A, 11-0)
Previous Rank: No. 13
Last Week: An average margin of victory of nearly 27 points makes these Clippers a real threat.
13. Denver (2A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: No. 15
14. Waverly-Shell Rock (4A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: No. 16
15. Iowa City West (5A, 9-3)
Previous Rank: No. 17
16. Norwalk (4A, 11-1)
Previous Rank: No. 18
17. Treynor (2A, 11-1)
Previous Rank: No. 19
18. Bishop Garrigan (1A, 12-2)
Previous Rank: No. 20
19. Des Moines Christian (3A, 12-2)
Previous Rank: No. 21
20. Hinton (2A, 11-1)
Previous Rank: No. 22
21. Cedar Falls (5A, 11-2)
Previous Rank: No. 23
22. Iowa City High (5A, 11-3)
Previous Rank: No. 24
23. Ankeny (5A, 9-4)
Previous Rank: No. 25
24. Maquoketa Valley (2A, 12-1)
Previous Rank: No. 8
25. Cherokee (3A, 9-2)
Previous Rank: No. 14
Dropped out: None.