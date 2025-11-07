Iowan Will Represent United States At Deaflympics
A former Iowa high school soccer standout has been selected to represent the United States at the upcoming 2025 Deaflympics.
Josephine Blazic, a 2024 graduate of Burlington High School, was named to the final roster for the U.S. to travel to Tokyo, Japan and compete on the U.S. Women’s Deaf National Team. The event takes place November 12-25.
“We could not be more proud of her roots in Iowa soccer that have taken her to the international level and an opportunity to win a gold medal,” Blazic’s parents said in an email sent to the Burlington Community School District.
Currently, Blazic attends Lawrence Technological University where she competes on the women’s soccer team and is majoring in Biomedical Engineering as a sophomore.
“Jo has been a major part of the women’s reserve team this year and a major contributor to reaching the WHAC finals,” her college coach, Tony Casali, said. “She has started every game and has played many different roles on the field, successfully. We are very excited for her to get this opportunity to represent her country and the LTU women’s soccer program on the world stage.”
Burlington High School Graduate Scored 45 Goals Final Three Seasons
As a senior at Burlington, Blazic started all 17 matches, scoring 24 goals with 11 assists. She led the Greyhounds in both categories along with points scored with 59.
Blazic attempted 84 shots with 51 of them coming on goal, adding a made penalty kick to her season total. She scored 13 goals with six assists as a junior and had eight goals and four assists as a sophomore for Burlington.
The Greyhounds won 37 matches during those three seasons.
United States Women's Deaf National Team has Not Lost in 41 Matches
The United States Women’s Deaf National Team is a remarkable 40-0 with one draw all-time since beginning play back in 2005. They are the four-time defending Deaflympics gold medal winners, holding seven overall world championships during that time.
“As we get ready to compete at the 2025 Deaflympics in Tokyo, I couldn’t be more excited about this group,” head coach Amy Griffin said. “The mix of experienced players and new talent will be special to watch as we come together one last time on this stage.
“Along with our incredible staff, it’s a privilege to share this journey with the U.S. Women’s Deaf National Team at such an extraordinary event.”
Blazic is one of four forwards on the team along with fellow newcomer Tia LaBrecque and returning members from the 2023 World Deaf Football Championships and 2022 Deaflympics in Sophie Post and Emily Spreeman.