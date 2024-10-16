Johnston claims Iowa’s 4A boys state golf team title
Johnston put together two solid rounds of play to claim top honors in Class 4A at the Iowa high school boys state golf championships.
The event took place from Briarwood Golf Club in Ankeny. The second round was delayed shortly for frost on Tuesday morning.
Andrew Galvin bested Andrew Johansen in a thrilling playoff to secure individual gold.
Galvin, a senior, had six birdies over the opening 18 holes, firing a 3-under on the par-5s while adding 14 pars to his round. He overcame five bogeys on Tuesday with three birdies and 13 more par scores, including a 1-under on the par-5s.
Johansen, a junior, shot 3-under on Monday, recording five birdies, shooting 2-under on the par-5 holes. He followed that up with three more birdies while going even on the par-5s Tuesday.
He took home the state crown by winning the two-hole playoff just before the sun faded for the night.
Dubuque Wahlert placed second, just a stroke ahead of West Des Moines Valley. Pleasant Valley, Cedar Falls, North Scott, Waukee, Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial and West Des Moines Dowling rounded out the team standings.
Ty Potter, a returning state qualifier for Southeast Polk, carded a two-day total of 2-over to finish third overall. Aidan McGreen of Valley, Henry Thier from Dubuque Wahlert, Lucas Laffoon of Johnston, Tyler Santi from Indianola, Ian Lantz of Waukee, Christian Cloyd from Linn-Mar and Drew Larimer of Cedar Falls completed the Top-10.
Tier had one of the best rounds of the meet, moving up 38 places from Monday thanks to his 2-under. That included four birdies on the back-nine after carding one on the front to go along with 15 pars and just three bogeys.
It was the only round on the day in the red and under even-par.
Along with Johansen and Laffoon, Johnston’s Henry Baker was 15th, Kolby Stanton placed 49th, Garrett Cramer was 58th and Nicholas Parenza and Jaden Young finished 72nd.
Galvin had the most birdies of any player with his six in round one as Johanssen, Their, West Des Moines Valley’s C.T. Norris and Blake Harsma from Sergeant Bluff-Luton all had a round with five each.