High School

Johnston claims Iowa’s 4A boys state golf team title

Individual gold goes to Andrew Galvin of Cedar Falls after playoff win

Dana Becker

The Johnston boys golf team captured the 2024 Iowa Class 4A state championship.
The Johnston boys golf team captured the 2024 Iowa Class 4A state championship. / Photo courtesy of IHSAA

Johnston put together two solid rounds of play to claim top honors in Class 4A at the Iowa high school boys state golf championships.

The event took place from Briarwood Golf Club in Ankeny. The second round was delayed shortly for frost on Tuesday morning.

Andrew Galvin bested Andrew Johansen in a thrilling playoff to secure individual gold.

Galvin, a senior, had six birdies over the opening 18 holes, firing a 3-under on the par-5s while adding 14 pars to his round. He overcame five bogeys on Tuesday with three birdies and 13 more par scores, including a 1-under on the par-5s.

Johansen, a junior, shot 3-under on Monday, recording five birdies, shooting 2-under on the par-5 holes. He followed that up with three more birdies while going even on the par-5s Tuesday.

He took home the state crown by winning the two-hole playoff just before the sun faded for the night.

Dubuque Wahlert placed second, just a stroke ahead of West Des Moines Valley. Pleasant Valley, Cedar Falls, North Scott, Waukee, Ankeny, Ankeny Centennial and West Des Moines Dowling rounded out the team standings.

IHSAA Class 4A golf medal winners
The individual medal winners gathered for a photo at Briarwood Golf Club following the IHSAA Class 4A state golf championships. / Photo courtesy of IHSAA

Ty Potter, a returning state qualifier for Southeast Polk, carded a two-day total of 2-over to finish third overall. Aidan McGreen of Valley, Henry Thier from Dubuque Wahlert, Lucas Laffoon of Johnston, Tyler Santi from Indianola, Ian Lantz of Waukee, Christian Cloyd from Linn-Mar and Drew Larimer of Cedar Falls completed the Top-10.

Tier had one of the best rounds of the meet, moving up 38 places from Monday thanks to his 2-under. That included four birdies on the back-nine after carding one on the front to go along with 15 pars and just three bogeys.

It was the only round on the day in the red and under even-par.

Along with Johansen and Laffoon, Johnston’s Henry Baker was 15th, Kolby Stanton placed 49th, Garrett Cramer was 58th and Nicholas Parenza and Jaden Young finished 72nd.

Galvin had the most birdies of any player with his six in round one as Johanssen, Their, West Des Moines Valley’s C.T. Norris and Blake Harsma from Sergeant Bluff-Luton all had a round with five each.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa