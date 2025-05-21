High School

Several Iowa high school wrestling standouts commit to colleges

Dana Becker

Nodaway Valley's Ashton Honnold has committed to the University of Northern Iowa. Honnold is one of the top juniors in Iowa high school wrestling.
Over the past few weeks, a handful of Iowa high school wrestling standouts have made their college decisions known.

That includes a pair who are headed to the University of Northern Iowa in Ashton Honnold and Keaton Moeller.

Honnold, a senior-to-be at Nodaway Valley High School, is a two-time state champions at 215 pounds. He made visits to several schools including Iowa State and Northern Illinois, but ultimately, the environment created by Doug Schwab set UNI apart.

“They’re a Top-5 program in the country,” Honnold told KMALand.com. “All the guys are amazing people, and they were all just great to be around, great to mesh with.”

Joining Honnold in the Class of 2026 will be Moeller, a current junior at Starmont High School. He placed third as a freshman at state and was a champion the following year.

An injury suffered during his junior football season kept Moeller off the mats.

Lincoln Jipp, who reached the finals last year at Bettendorf High School and is a three-time medalist, will head to Chapel Hill and join the University of North Carolina program.

Jipp, a junior, is expected to compete at 184 pounds in college.

