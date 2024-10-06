Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings
We're playing October high school football in Iowa which means the post-season is getting closer. Here is a look at this week's High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings.
1. West Des Moines Valley (5-1)
Since a three-point loss to Dowling, the Tigers have been unstoppable. Along with a double-digit win over Johnston, they have also crushed Waukee, Ames and Waukee Northwest.
2. West Des Moines Dowling (5-1)
While the Maroons have the head-to-head edge on Valley, they have not looked quite as dominant in recent weeks. They survived a road trip to Waukee Northwest and pulled out an overtime thriller vs. Ankeny Centennial.
3. Lewis Central (6-0)
The Titans remain a level above ever else in their class, rolling with two straight 50-point games ahead of a matchup with Winterset.
4. Bettendorf (6-0)
You can only play the teams on your schedule, and through six games, the Bulldogs have won all six. That includes a narrow win over Linn-Mar with two of three on the road to close things out.
5. Algona (6-0)
Led by Iowa State commits Alex Manske and Jack Limbaugh, the Bulldogs handled Clear Lake and are now primed for a road matchup with Humboldt.
6. Johnston (4-2)
After back-to-back losses to Cedar Falls and Valley, the Dragons have found their groove, including a 34-0 shutout of defending state champion Southeast Polk. Will Nuss looks like an elite QB leading the way for Johnston.
7. Pleasant Valley (5-1)
A one-point loss in the opener to Bettendorf sparked the Spartans, who hold an average point differential of 18.5 while scoring almost 40 per game. A season-ending date with Linn-Mar looms large.
8. Linn-Mar (5-1)
The Lions have picked up back-to-back wins since that loss to Bettendorf, flexing their muscle vs. Cedar Falls and Muscatine.
9. North Polk (6-0)
A couple of tough tests await the Comets starting this week at Indianola before closing out the regular season with rival ADM.
10. Pella (6-0)
The schedule has toughened the Dutch up, as they have won three games by seven points or less.
11. Iowa City Liberty (5-1)
Still relatively new to the 5A scene, the Lightning just continues to score points. They have three games over 49 on the year and have only fallen to Pleasant Valley.
12. Decorah (6-0)
Last week, the Vikings showed their mettle with a win over red-hot Waverly-Shell Rock as they look ahead to a matchup with Western Dubuque on Oct. 18.
13. Dubuque Wahlert (6-0)
Behind a defense allowing under eight points per game, the Golden Eagles survived a scare vs. Independence this past week.
14. West Lyon (6-0)
Through six games, the Wildcats have allowed a total of 26 points while averaging 37.5 themselves.
15. Spirit Lake (5-1)
The Indians have reeled off five impressive wins since a loss to Algona in the opener.
16. Grundy Center (6-0)
In what looked like their toughest test to date on paper, the Spartans had no trouble with South Hardin, winning 35-0.
17. West Hancock (6-0)
Over the last three games, the Eagles have scored at least 46 points each week while allowing just one touchdown.
18. ACGC (6-0)
It has been exciting around the ACGC program, as they have scored 106 points in recent wins over Riverside and IKM-Manning.
19. Ottumwa (6-0)
The Bulldogs have a great opportunity to run the table and finish the year 9-0 as they have Waukee Northwest, Des Moines East and Waterloo West remaining on the docket.
20. Waukee (4-2)
After starting the year with three straight wins, things have gotten tough for the Warriors, who lost to Valley and Johnston. They rebounded last week by throttling Des Moines Lincoln, 56-0.
21. Ankeny Centennial (4-2)
The Jaguars are 13 points away from being unbeaten, falling to Southeast Polk and Dowling. They have looked untouchable in their four wins this year.
22. Gilbert (6-0)
Iowa State commit Will Hawthrone and the Tigers continue scoring at will, surpassing 40 points for the third time this season last week.
23. ADM (5-1)
All signs point to a district championship at North Polk during the final week of the regular season as long as the Tigers can navigate past Ballard and Indianola.
24. Cedar Rapids Xavier (4-2)
Since a couple of tough losses to Western Dubuque and Pella, the Saints have looked strong again, highlighted by a 28-21 win over North Scott.
25. Humboldt (5-1)
The stage is set for the Wildcats this week, as they get district rival Algona on their home field.