Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings (10/12/2024)
We're playing October high school football in Iowa which means the post-season is getting closer. Here is a look at this week's High School on SI Top 25 Iowa high school football state rankings.
1. West Des Moines Valley (6-1)
Previous rank: 1
For anyone wondering if the Tigers would slip vs. Waterloo West, those questions were answered quickly in a 49-0 thumping.
2. West Des Moines Dowling (6-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Maroons took care of business vs. Urbandale with Southeast Polk up next in what should be a fun Friday showdown.
3. Lewis Central (7-0)
Previous rank: 3
Winterset gave the Titans all they could handle, but Lewis Central survived with a 28-24 triumph on the road.
4. Bettendorf (7-0)
Previous rank: 4
Unbeaten still on the year, the Bulldogs handled Davenport Central, 48-0, ahead of upcoming games with Cedar Rapids Prairie and Iowa City High.
5. Johnston (5-2)
Previous rank: 6
The Dragons have won four straight highlighted by wins over Ankeny, Waukee and Southeast Polk during that stretch.
6. Pleasant Valley (6-1)
Previous rank: 7
A sixth straight win kept the Spartan train moving along, as Muscatine had no answer.
7. Linn-Mar (6-1)
Previous rank: 8
With Iowa City High up next, the Lions focused in and dominated, controlling Davenport West, 56-0.
8. North Polk (7-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Comets should have little trouble this week with Boone before locking in for a season-finale showdown vs. ADM.
9. Pella (7-0)
Previous rank: 10
The road gets a little tougher to close out the year for the Dutch with games against high-scoring Bondurant-Farrar and Gilbert on the horizon.
10. Iowa City Liberty (6-1)
Previous rank: 11
The Lightning have shown a knack for winning the close ones, earning a 28-20 triumph vs. Ankeny. Each of their last four has been decided by one possession.
11. Decorah (7-0)
Previous rank: 12
One of four unbeatens remaining in 4A, the Vikings dominated Marion, 56-14, this past week and now prepare for a showdown with Western Dubuque.
12. Dubuque Wahlert (7-0)
Previous rank: 13
The Golden Eagles are allowing just under nine points per game with back-to-back one-possession wins on the resume.
13. Humboldt (6-1)
Previous rank: 25
Another big win for Derrick Elman and the Wildcats, as they earned a 21-20 victory over Algona on their home field in a district and North Central Conference showdown. They now can secure the outright district crown with a win at Clear Lake.
14. West Lyon (7-0)
Previous rank: 14
In seven games this year, opposing teams have scored just 26 points vs. the Wildcats, which comes out to 3.7 per game.
15. Spirit Lake (6-1)
Previous rank: 15
Six straight wins for the Indians since a tough loss to Algona, with all six coming by multiple scores.
16. Grundy Center (7-0)
Previous rank: 16
No letdown for the Spartans after dominating South Hardin, as they rolled Alburnett, 41-13.
17. Algona (6-1)
Previous rank: 5
The Bulldogs suffered their first loss, falling to district and NCC rival Humboldt while also seeing star QB Alex Manske depart early from the contest due to injury.
18. West Hancock (7-0)
Previous rank: 17
While their shutout streak ended, the Eagles allowed just one touchdown to Lake Mills, winning 60-6.
19. ACGC (7-0)
Previous rank: 18
Since escaping vs. Riverside, the Chargers had dominated IKM-Manning and Mount Ayr, scoring 96 points in those two games.
20. Ankeny Centennial (5-2)
Previous rank: 21
The Jaguars got back on track with a convincing win over Des Moines Roosevelt ahead of taking on Waukee Northwest.
21. ADM (6-1)
Previous rank: 22
In two weeks, the Tigers play for the district crown when they travel to Alleman to meet North Polk.
22. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-2)
Previous rank: 23
It has been all Xavier over the past three weeks, including a 54-8 victory last Friday at Oskaloosa.
23. Iowa City High (5-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Little Hawks have been as good as anybody since the first week, reeling off five straight including a 56-27 victory over Davenport North.
24. Williamsburg (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
A dominating performance resulted in a 42-13 win over Solon and the fifth straight since a two-point loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier.
25. Mount Vernon (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Three straight wins by at least 32 points since a 7-6 loss to Solon show that the Mustangs are a threat.