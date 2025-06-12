High School

Two new No. 1s in newest Iowa high school softball rankings

Waukee NW, Clarksville move into top spots in softball rankings

Dana Becker

Waukee Northwest is once again the No. 1 team in Class 5A in Iowa high school softball.
Waukee Northwest is once again the No. 1 team in Class 5A in Iowa high school softball. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The state’s largest and smallest classifications for high school softball in Iowa have new No. 1 teams, as Waukee Northwest and Clarksville have taken over the top spots.

Waukee Northwest moved back to No. 1 in Class 5A, replacing Pleasant Valley. The Wolves are led by freshman sensation Sophia Schlader, one of the top pitchers in the country.

Also in 5A, Linn-Mar moved into fifth after not being ranked to begin the year. The Lions are 10-1 overall.

Clarksville slipped past Wayne for No. 1 in 1A, as they are a perfect 10-0 to start the season.

Here are the latest Iowa girls softball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL RANKINGS

(June 12, 2025)

Class 5A

1. Waukee Northwest; 2. Ankeny Centennial; 3. West Des Moines Valley; 4. Johnston; 5. Linn-Mar; 6. Pleasant Valley; 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 8. Ames; 9. Muscatine; 10. Waukee; 11. Southeast Polk; 12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 13. Cedar Falls; 14. Iowa City High; 15. Sioux City East.

Dropped out: Iowa City Liberty; Urbandale; Ankeny; Dubuque Senior.

Class 4A

1. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 2. North Polk; 3. North Scott; 4. Norwalk; 5. Dallas Center-Grimes; 6. Carlisle; 7. Clear Creek-Amana; 8. Fort Dodge; 9. Western Dubuque; 10. ADM; 11. Bondurant-Farrar; 12. Grinnell; 13. Creston; 14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 15. Winterset.

Dropped out: None.

Class 3A

1. Williamsburg; 2. Dubuque Wahlert; 3. Davenport Assumption; 4. PCM; 5. West Liberty; 6. Clarinda; 7. Mount Vernon; 8. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 9. Washington; 10. Missouri Valley; 11. Albia; 12. Chariton; 13. Sumner-Fredericksburg; 14. West Delaware; 15. Central Lee.

Dropped out: Atlantic; West Burlington/Notre Dame.

Class 2A

1. Van Meter; 2. Louisa-Muscatine; 3. Durant; 4. West Lyon; 5. Osage; 6. West Fork; 7. Lisbon; 8. Central Springs; 9. East Marshall; 10. Wilton; 11. Jesup; 12. Hinton; 13. Cascade; 14. Treynor; 15. Dike-New Hartford.

Dropped out: Exira-EHK/Audubon; Iowa City Regina.

Class 1A

1. Clarksville; 2. Wayne; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. Ankeny Christian; 5. Southeast Warren; 6. North Linn; 7. St. Edmond; 8. Riverside; 9. Wapsie Valley; 10. Kee; 11. Edgewood-Colesburg; 12. Woodbine; 13. Collins-Maxwell; 14. Akron-Westfield; 15. Kingsley-Pierson.

Dropped out: Martendale-St. Marys; Woodbury Central; Sigourney.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa