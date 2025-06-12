Two new No. 1s in newest Iowa high school softball rankings
The state’s largest and smallest classifications for high school softball in Iowa have new No. 1 teams, as Waukee Northwest and Clarksville have taken over the top spots.
Waukee Northwest moved back to No. 1 in Class 5A, replacing Pleasant Valley. The Wolves are led by freshman sensation Sophia Schlader, one of the top pitchers in the country.
Also in 5A, Linn-Mar moved into fifth after not being ranked to begin the year. The Lions are 10-1 overall.
Clarksville slipped past Wayne for No. 1 in 1A, as they are a perfect 10-0 to start the season.
Here are the latest Iowa girls softball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL RANKINGS
(June 12, 2025)
Class 5A
1. Waukee Northwest; 2. Ankeny Centennial; 3. West Des Moines Valley; 4. Johnston; 5. Linn-Mar; 6. Pleasant Valley; 7. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 8. Ames; 9. Muscatine; 10. Waukee; 11. Southeast Polk; 12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 13. Cedar Falls; 14. Iowa City High; 15. Sioux City East.
Dropped out: Iowa City Liberty; Urbandale; Ankeny; Dubuque Senior.
Class 4A
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier; 2. North Polk; 3. North Scott; 4. Norwalk; 5. Dallas Center-Grimes; 6. Carlisle; 7. Clear Creek-Amana; 8. Fort Dodge; 9. Western Dubuque; 10. ADM; 11. Bondurant-Farrar; 12. Grinnell; 13. Creston; 14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 15. Winterset.
Dropped out: None.
Class 3A
1. Williamsburg; 2. Dubuque Wahlert; 3. Davenport Assumption; 4. PCM; 5. West Liberty; 6. Clarinda; 7. Mount Vernon; 8. Estherville-Lincoln Central; 9. Washington; 10. Missouri Valley; 11. Albia; 12. Chariton; 13. Sumner-Fredericksburg; 14. West Delaware; 15. Central Lee.
Dropped out: Atlantic; West Burlington/Notre Dame.
Class 2A
1. Van Meter; 2. Louisa-Muscatine; 3. Durant; 4. West Lyon; 5. Osage; 6. West Fork; 7. Lisbon; 8. Central Springs; 9. East Marshall; 10. Wilton; 11. Jesup; 12. Hinton; 13. Cascade; 14. Treynor; 15. Dike-New Hartford.
Dropped out: Exira-EHK/Audubon; Iowa City Regina.
Class 1A
1. Clarksville; 2. Wayne; 3. Newell-Fonda; 4. Ankeny Christian; 5. Southeast Warren; 6. North Linn; 7. St. Edmond; 8. Riverside; 9. Wapsie Valley; 10. Kee; 11. Edgewood-Colesburg; 12. Woodbine; 13. Collins-Maxwell; 14. Akron-Westfield; 15. Kingsley-Pierson.
Dropped out: Martendale-St. Marys; Woodbury Central; Sigourney.