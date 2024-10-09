Vote: Which Iowa high school football stadium has the best Friday night vibe?
For many, there truly is nothing better than gathering under the lights in the fall for a high school football game.
From the action on the field to the cheering in the stands to the post-game celebration after a big win, when it all comes together, it is magical.
With that being said, we want your help in figuring out which stadium in Iowa has the best Friday night vibe. Read the following descriptions and vote in our poll below.
Valley Stadium in West Des Moines
Home to the West Des Moines Valley Tigers and West Des Moines Dowling Maroons, Tiger Stadium is almost a mini-Jack Trice replica. Featuring 15,000 seats, those in attendance are not only thrilled with the play on the field from two elite programs, but the use of LED lighting and a Show-Light entertainment package complete with special effects and light shows.
Dalzell Field in Dubuque
Home to both Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead, Dalzell Field is also the playing grounds for Clarke University. Complete with a scoreboard, video board and sound system, the multi-use stadium is as strong as they come. It seats over 4,000 and has been renovated since opening in 1923, with a complete reconstruction having taken place in 2012.
Duane Twait Field in Emmetsburg
If you haven’t heard of Duane Twait and his legendary run as head coach of Emmetsburg, do yourself a favor and look it up. Twait led the E-Hawks to seven state championships from 1974-2002, dominating with his quick offense and strong defense. The school has since named the field in his honor, and it lives up to the billing. Tucked away off the beaten path, the field has a scenic view like few out there, providing a unique spot to sit and enjoy the action.
Southeast Polk Stadium in Pleasant Hill
All the bells and whistles of a new stadium are present for the Rams, kings of the state’s largest class for the past few years. Southeast Polk pulled out all the stops in building the $22 million complex that holds over 6,000 and boasts a state-of-the-art sound system. It was built over 52 acres of land right next to the high school and includes locker rooms for both the varsity and junior varsity teams.
Ed Thomas Field in Parkersburg
Named in honor of fallen head coach Ed Thomas, Aplington-Parkersburg has put Ed Thomas Field on the map with its blend of past and new. Known as “The Sacred Acre,” simplicity is at its finest here, as the town makes sure to keep everything as perfect as possible.
Little Rose Bowl in West Branch
With its oversized red-colored press box, the Little Rose Bowl in West Branch has been featured in several outlets over the years. West Branch has been one of the top small-class teams in the state for a long time, and fans coming to catch a glimpse of the latest team can set up chairs on the banked sides of the stadium to watch.
Waukee Stadium in Waukee
With a capacity of over 7,500, the noise produced by the fans inside Waukee Stadium in Waukee is deafening on a weekly basis. And if you need something to do before kickoff, Centennial Park surrounds the complex, providing baseball and softball fields, a sand volleyball court and frisbee golf.
Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids
First opened in 1952, Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids has undergone multiple renovations to keep it viable and useful for Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Washington. In fact, the stadium has hosted multiple NFL exhibition games over the years and has a capacity of 15,000 to give everyone a seat in town.
Bracewell Stadium in Burlington
By keeping much of the original intact, Bracewell Stadium in Burlington has been able to keep up with the times thanks to a nearly $5 million renovation that began in 2013. The stadium actually became the first in the U.S. at the high school level to use LED lights, adding to the history of being the first west of the Mississippi River to install lights back in 1929.
Ken Locke Stadium in Knoxville
Part of Iowa’s Historical Society, taking in a game at Ken Locke Stadium in Knoxville will make you reflect on being a kid again. Constructed in 1938, the stadium combines layered stone highlights with the town’s water tower set just off in the distance.
Merrill Field in Harlan
For years, teams have entered Merrill Field in Harlan already knowing the final result. The Cyclones put together incredible win streaks from 1985-92 and again from 2003-06, earning state titles during that time. The complex has undergone some perfect changes, including the addition of artificial turf.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17.