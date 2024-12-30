High School

Williamsburg standout Kaden Wetjen makes impact for Iowa in Music City Bowl

Dana Becker

Kaden Wetjen gave Iowa an early lead at the Music City Bowl with a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Former Williamsburg standout Kaden Wetjen just continues to make an impact on the football field for Iowa.

Wetjen, who joined the Hawkeyes after helping Iowa Western reach the 2021 NJCAA national championship game, returned a kickoff 100 yards for the Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl against Missouri. The touchdown came following a TD by the Tigers that had tied the game up in the opening quarter.

It was the fifth 100-yard kickoff return in school history for the walk-on.

Wetjen had a standout career for Williamsburg before competing for the Reivers, where he had almost 1,000 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. 

In high school, Wetjen was a three-year letterwinner helping the Raiders win 28 games and reach the state playoffs each season. As a senior, he scored 31 touchdowns and had six interceptions on defense. 

Wetjen joined the Hawkeyes in 2022 and made the Dean’s List but did not see any game action. From there, he made an impact for Iowa, playing in all 14 games in 2023 with 335 yards on returns while ranking fourth in the Big Ten in average. 

This past season, he was a Jet Award finalist and a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy while earning Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week once. He averaged 12 yards per punt return and almost 25 per kickoff return, leading the conference in combined kick return yards. 

Wetjen, who replaced current Philadelphia Eagle Cooper DeJean on returns, is expected to return next year for Iowa.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

